Weekly Entertainment Report March 27-30: Where to find lively arts, music, and shows

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MARCH 27th

Tim Kiersted performs Thursday at Fratello’s.

Tim Kierstead / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Kat Ivy / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Lester / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Jordan Holmes / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Kitchen Party / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 28th

Catch Rebecca Turmel at the Coach Stop on March 28.

Paul Driscoll / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Danny McCarthy / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Bella Perrotta / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Casey Roop / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Benjamin Harris / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

D-Comp / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Stephen Decuire / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Jamsterdam / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Sirsy / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

BJ Magoon & Jay Justka / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Jimmy’s Down / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Samantha Rae & Jay / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 29th

Max Sullivan performs March 29 at Great North Aleworks.

Max Sullivan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Jack Ancora / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Bethune / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Lewis Goodwin / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Dan Fallon / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Mollicious Intent / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Rebecca Turmel / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Jordan Quinn / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Off The Record / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

TREE, Inverter, & more / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8:30pm – TICKETS

Max Sullivan / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Martin and Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Code Switch / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 30th

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

M & D Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, MARCH 27th

WALTER TROUT / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Walter Trout is the beating heart of the modern blues rock scene, respected by the old guard, revered by the young guns, and adored by the fans who shake his hand after the show each night. After five decades in the game, Trout is a talismanic figure and part of the glue that bonds the blues community together. Before you even hear a note, We’re All In This Together has your attention. Drafting fourteen A-list stars, and writing an original song for each, Trout has made the most tantalizing album of the year. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

JIMMY DUNN COMEDY SHOW / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Get ready for an evening of laughter with Jimmy Dunn, a popular Boston stand-up comedian and actor, and opener Emily Ruskowski, on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at LaBelle Winery Derry! Jimmy has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious comedy events, including the Late Show with David Letterman, CONAN, Montreal’s International Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, Denis Leary’s Comic’s Come Home in Boston, and more. www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, MARCH 28th

MATILDA Jr. / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / March 28-30 – DIRECT/x

This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson. Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence… and special powers! She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils’ saving grace! Presented by the Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

R-RATED HYPNOTIST FRANK SANTOS JR. / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Hypnotist/Comedian Frank Santos Jr. make them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more. This is a performance where the audience becomes the show. His performance has limitless variations and can please every appetite. This is a hilarious, energetic and unique show that you will never forget! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

The New Hampshire Rivers Council is bringing one of the largest environmental film festivals to the BNH Stage in Concord, NH. This is the sixteenth year that the New Hampshire Rivers Council has hosted this sold-out event. The Wild & Scenic® Film Festival provides environmentally conscious organizations an opportunity to showcase films as a way to reach into their communities and inspire citizens to effect environmental change. The Festival offers a way for viewers to get energized and empowered to work in the community and get involved in the Council’s initiatives and other projects.

www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

TRIVIA NIGHT – BROADWAY EDITION! / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Curtain Up! Join us at the REX Theatre for an all-ages Trivia Night to benefit PYT! Hosted by husband-and-wife duo, Bill and Alli Seney, experience an evening of live music, questions and answers and brainteasers. 7 rounds of Trivia, showstoppers, sing alongs & much more! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, MARCH 29th

SymphonyNH – HOLLYWOOD HITS / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Hooray for Hollywood! The Stockbridge is thrilled to partner again with SYMPHONY NH in this memorable evening of iconic and beloved film music classics! Hollywood Hits brings audiences majestic and beautiful music from some of the world’s greatest films of all time. With Herb Smith as the guest conductor, experience the thrill of blockbuster movie themes from Gone with the Wind, The Magnificent Seven, James Bond, Rocky, The Pink Panther, Dances with Wolves, Ben Hur, and many more. www.stockbridgetheatre.showare.com / Also appearing at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sunday, March 30th at 3pm – DIRECT/x

BAD ANIMALS – THE HEART TRIBUTE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Bad Animals – The Heart Tribute is the next best thing to the real thing. Lead vocalist Daena D delivers a stunningly accurate recreation of Ann Wilson’s soaring signature vocals, while Gina D successfully captures the charismatic guitar and trademark vocals of Nancy Wilson. Together, both ladies also present a remarkable physical resemblance to the Wilson sisters, resulting in the most authentic tribute to Heart touring today. Bad Animals’ live performances feature a full, 6-piece band, highlighted by the beautiful, powerful, flawless voices of these two ladies front and center! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE BEAT GOES ON – CHER TRIBUTE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm & 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The international touring show, “The Beat Goes On” features American singer/ actress Lisa McClowry’s portrayal of the Goddess of Pop in her one-woman Broadway-style live stage show. Lisa is completely convincing as CHER with every aspect of playing Cher down pat including her singing and speaking voice, the walk, the talk, the costumes, the makeup, and the mannerisms. In addition, the show incorporates a live band, LED walls, video, multiple costume changes, dynamic dialogue, humor, and fun audience participation. You can expect to hear Cher’s hits spanning from the 60’s to now including: I Got You Babe, Gypsies Tramps and Thieves, I Found Someone, If I Could Turn Back Time. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE SMITHS TRIBUTE NYC / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

In 2022 members of The Sons & Heirs regrouped as The Smiths Tribute NYC. For 14 years, The Sons & Heirs built an extensive following through sold-out shows from Tel Aviv to Austin to Nashville to LA, with press acclaim from the New York Times, New Yorker, New York Post, Jerusalem Post, The Daily Beast and Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield. The band has shared the stage with many special guests including Morrissey’s long-time drummer Spencer Cobrin, Doug Gillard (Guided By Voices), and late Smiths’ bassist Andy Rourke, who told a journalist “these guys love the band, and they’re really passionate about it.” www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, MARCH 30th

MARC COHN / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

After winning a Grammy for his soulful ballad “Walking in Memphis,” Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation’s most compelling singer-songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man. Rooted in the rich ground of American rhythm and blues, soul and gospel and possessed of a deft storyteller’s pen, he weaves vivid, detailed, often drawn-from-life tales that evoke some of our most universal human feelings: love, hope, faith, joy, heartbreak.

www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

NIGHT OF THE FOOLS / Terminus Underground (Nashua) / 6:00-11:00pm – DIRECT/x

An alternative rock and metal show featuring Sunset Electric, Dog 8 Dog, and Questing Beast. This night promises a high-octane mix of electrifying alternative rock and progressive metal, bringing together diverse musical styles for an unforgettable live experience. 21+ event.

www.newhampshireunderground.org

THE YOUNG DUBLINERS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Although the Young Dubliners sound is most commonly called ‘Celtic Rock’, that label can often be misleading. The Irish influence is certainly there, but it’s not the only influence that bursts through on their albums or live shows. After all, several of the band members have no Irish roots of any kind. “That was always the idea”, explains Roberts “The sound was intended to be a hybrid because we all come from different backgrounds. Even though I am from Ireland, a lot of the music I listened to growing up wasn’t Irish at all, but when I got here, I got homesick and developed a new appreciation for Irish Music. In truth the Celtic riffs can just as easily come from the American band members. Everyone writes now so you never know what you’ll end up with”. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SOUTHERN NH YOUTH BALLET – SNOW WHITE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 1:00pn and 4:00pm – DIRECT/x

Will Snow White eat the poison apple? Will true love prevail? Join us as Southern NH Youth Ballet brings the delightful tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to life on stage in this magical ballet.

This performance is appropriate for children and young ballerinas of all ages. The show length is approximately 90 minutes and includes a brief intermission. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

