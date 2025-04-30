Weekly Entertainment Report May 1-4: Where to find lively arts, music, and shows

As always, this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)



Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MAY 1st

Jesse Coffey performs May 1 at Great North Aleworks.

Jesse Coffey / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Bella Perrotta / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm

Johnny Angel / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm

Casey Roop / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm

Jonny Friday / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm

Jordan Holmes / T-Bones (Derry) / 5pm

Lewis Goodwin / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Ryan Williamson / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm

Jae Mannion / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Joe Winslow / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Tim Kierstead / Homestead (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jamie Hughes Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Dalton Sayball / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Stephen Decuire / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Kitchen Party / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MAY 2nd

Lee & Dr. G play May 2 at The Shaskeen

Ryan Williamson / Intown Concord at City Hall Plaza (Concord) / 5:30pm

Peter Pappas / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Bella Perrotta / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Slow Burn Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Stephen Decuire / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ken Budka / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Bob Pratte Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

The Slakas / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Down By Ten / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Lee & Dr. G / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Nate Ramos / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, MAY 3rd

Wooden Soul will be playing May 3 at Casey Magee’s in Nashua.

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Driscoll / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

J-Lo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Jared Rocca / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Tom Rousseau / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Joe Winslow / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Brian Gray / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Wooden Soul / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Small Town Stranded / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Worshipper, Sundrifter, Dust Prophet / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Trixies Habit / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MAY 4th

Lilly Innella will string you along in style Sunday May 4 at Copper Door.

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

21 st & 1 st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

& 1 / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm Eddie Sands / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Chuck Alaimo Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Dani Sven / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, MAY 1st



HENRY CHO – THE EMPTY NEST TOUR / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/xOn February 11, 2023, comedian Henry Cho made history by becoming the 229th member of the Grand Ole Opry. This prestigious honor hadn’t been bestowed upon a comedian in nearly 50 years. Cho’s extensive career includes television appearances on The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, and Friday Night Videos. He’s also starred in films like McHale’s Navy and Say It Isn’t So. His stand-up comedy has taken him to stages worldwide, and his one-hour Comedy Central Special, “What’s That Clickin Noise?” was also on Netflix. He’s also shared the stage with country music legends like Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Reba, Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson and more. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

YELLOW BRICK JOEL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/xDAVID CLARK performs as BILLY JOEL along with BILL CONNORS as ELTON JOHN. Experience a tribute celebrating the two greatest PIANO MEN of our generation with hits like “I’m Still Standing”, “Rocket Man”, “Piano Man” and “You May Be Right” along with some deeper fan performances like “Honky Cat”, “Funeral For A Friend”. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, MAY 2nd



BRETT DENNEN & RIVER WHYLESS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/xAcross his career, Brett Dennen has established himself as the kind of singer-songwriter who finds inspiration by digging into the nooks and crannies of the human condition, exploring pain, joy, sadness, and all points in between. If It Takes Forever (Mick Music), the California native’s eighth solo album and first full-length since 2021’s See the World, is no exception. The warm, immersive collection boasts deeply felt sentiments, underpinned by rich acoustic guitars and Dennen’s earnest vocals, in the vein of dusky Americana (“Golden State of Mind”), harmonica-driven blues (the Tom Petty-esque “Careful What You Wish For”), rootsy indie (“Don’t Go Talking”), and meditative folk-rock (highlight “Time To Wake Up”). www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

MOM’S UNHINGED COMEDY SHOW / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/xJoin Jody Carroll, Alyce Chan, and headliner Ophira Eisenberg for a night of laughter as they explore everything from motherhood, midlife crisis, marriage, divorce, online dating, and other things that irritate us. Men are welcome to the show, too. They do clean (ish) comedy, and this is a fun night out with your girlfriends, drinking club (I mean book club), neighborhood group or your own mom. Adult themes and language – 21+ www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BEE GEES GOLD – THE TRIBUTE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/xJohn Acosta as Barry Gibb has performed in Bee Gees Tributes all over the world. His portrayal of lead singer Barry Gibb is with a zest for detail, like no other. From the look to the falsetto you will close your eyes and say “its Barry!” John Acosta’s Bee Gees Gold Tribute is the ultimate salute, and experience of seeing the Bee Gees in their prime, LIVE ONCE AGAIN! With the detailed vocal stylings of John Acosta (Barry), Eric Smearman (Robin), Peter Sprague (Maurice) as the Brothers Gibb, there is a sensation that will make you blurt out “Wow.. I just seen and heard the Bee Gees!” Backed by a live band, this Vegas Bee Gees tribute recreates the look and sound of the Bee Gees from the 60’s to the late 70’s, with their unique falsettos that made them legends. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through May 11 – DIRECT/xThe first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 50 years. A timeless work, this rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, MAY 3rd

COUNTERFEIT CASH / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2:00pm & 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Returning due to popular demand, Johnny Cash Tribute – Counterfeit Cash and Friends presents a tribute show featuring performances inspired by Johnny Cash’s music. They have recorded a new Johnny Cash tribute album at Sun Records Studio, including tributes to Hank Williams and Patsy Cline. Rodney Brunelle, influenced by Johnny Cash’s lyrics during his younger years, has dedicated himself to preserving the stories of Johnny Cash through his voice. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ORLEANS ACOUSTIC QUARTET / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Platinum hit-makers ORLEANS are praised and respected by their peers for their songwriting skills, instrumental prowess, and classic trademark harmonies. Their iconic radio hits, including “Still The One,” “Dance With Me,” and “Love Takes Time,” still resonate with audiences of all ages thanks to continued airplay on Classic Rock radio, television, film, and streaming services. ORLEANS has produced a body of work spanning 17 albums, and they continue to be in demand for live shows, as they have been for more than five decades. Since their humble beginnings in Woodstock, NY, and throughout countless worldwide tours, Orleans has set very high standards and continues to meet and exceed them at every show. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, MAY 4th

NSQUARED DANCE – AWAKENING FORCES / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 4:00pm – DIRECT/x

In a mesmerizing fusion of movement and mysticism, Awakening Forces takes the audience on a transformative journey through the unseen energies that shape our world. The works explore forces— both elemental and spiritual —that awaken within us when pressed with the choice to listen to our guides or stay in our present path. Set against a dynamic score, the works create a visually stunning spectacle where light and dark collide. Awakening Forces is more than a performance—it is a cosmic dance of destiny, igniting the force within us all. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 2:00pm – DIRECT/x

Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new interactive show for all the family. Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you’d think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don’t wake the Dragon. Nominated for the 2022 Olivier Award for Best Family Entertainment, don’t miss this brand new spell-binding adventure! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

SAFE HAVEN BALLET – ALADDIN / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 4:30pm – DIRECT/x

Safe Haven Ballet, New England’s Premiere Ballet Company, brings you and your family into a world of movement and magic with ALADDIN. Gather the family to be reintroduced to all your old friends, Aladdin, Jasmine, the Genie, and so many more. If you are new to ballet or a ballet enthusiast; Safe Haven’s team of talented dancers combined with dynamic choreography and straight forward story telling makes this a fun and exciting show for everyone. Just imagine racing through the cave of wonders while the jeweled walls come alive with dancers! There will even be a chance to meet Aladdin and Jasmine after the show. Get your seats now so you don’t miss out on this magic carpet ride. ALADDIN is the show to see this spring. Safe Haven Ballet is a professional ballet company, pre-professional school and (501)(c)(3) non-profit that exists to offer free trauma-sensitive ballet, movement and art classes to survivors of sexual/domestic violence and trauma, as well as create uplifting and inspiring ballet performances. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

THE BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

The Band’s pioneering blend of country, blues, rock, and folk music served as a template for what we now call Americana. And from Woodstock to The Last Waltz, they have been at the center of rock and roll’s most iconic moments. The Last Waltz, The Band’s legendary Thanksgiving 1976 farewell concert that was immortalized in Martin Scorsese’s 1978 music documentary of the same name, featured more than a dozen guest artists including Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, and Eric Clapton, and showcased The Band’s classic hits like “The Weight,” “Up On Cripple Creek,” “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” “Ophelia,” and “It Makes No Difference,” to name a few. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

COMING SOON:

SWEENEY TODD – SCHOOL EDITION / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / May 9-11 – DIRECT/x

Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere and has now been adapted for high school performers in Sweeney Todd School Edition. Stephen Sondheim’s and Hugh Wheeler’s (A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures) tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world. An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth-century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up… and the carnage has only just begun! Presented by the Majestic Academy Teens. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

