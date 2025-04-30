The Weekender, May 1-3: Ink Link meet-ups, Free Comicbook Day, Zoo New England + more

MANCHESTER NH – It’s the first weekend of May, spring finally feels like it’s here to stay. What are you going to do to enjoy the weekend? Check out the mix below. And don’t miss our Weekly Entertainment Report!

May 1

Ink Link Publisher’s VIP Meet Up, MANCHESTER NH – Carol Robidoux, Ink Link’s Publisher, is hosting a meet-up exclusively for Manchester Ink Link VIP members so make sure to sign up if you haven’t already! This is a great opportunity to speak with Carol and be a part of a conversation that helps shape your community. Check out the details here.

May 2

Ink Link Publisher’s VIP Meet Up, Nashua NH – Carol Robidoux, Ink Link’s Publisher, is hosting a meet-up exclusively for Nashua Ink Link VIP members so make sure to sign up if you haven’t already! This is a great opportunity to speak with Carol and be a part of a conversation that helps shape your community. Check out the details here.

May 3

Children’s Planting Activity, Hooksett NH – LaValley Farms is hosting a free Children’s Planting Activity this Saturday from 10AM until 2PM. This is a self guided children’s planting activity and all supplies are provided to plant a patio pot to take home. There will be plenty of supplies available, so stop by between 10 and 2.

Breakout Run, Manchester NH – American Legion Riders Chapter 2 Sweeney Post is hosting their annual Breakout Run at 9 AM. All of the proceeds will go to Easterseals of New Hampshire Military and Veteran Campus in Franklin NH. Check here for more information.

Springfest, Manchester NH – To Share Brewing Company is hosting their 3rd Annual Springfest with beers, brats and more. Check here for more details.

Free Comic Book Day Extravaganza, Manchester NH – Double Midnight Comics is hosting their FREE comic book day with food trucks, music, a mini comic con, and free comic books! The event starts at 10AM and lasts all day. Check here for more info.

Wildlife Conservation with Zoo New England, Nashua NH – Nashua Public Library is hosting a fun, educational event with Zoo New England starting at 2PM. This event is open to all ages and you’ll even get an opportunity to meet a Box turtle. Check here for more info.

Planning Ahead?

May 8: Taco Tour, Manchester NH

June 21: Pride Festival & Parade, Nashua NH

July 26: Summer Stroll, Nashua NH