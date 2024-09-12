Weekly Entertainment Report Sept. 12-15: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th
- Andrea Paquin / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm
- Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm
- Ralph Allen / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm
- Chris Perkins / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Taylor Hughes / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm
- Mugsy / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Joe Winslow / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Pat Foley / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Travis Rollo / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- David Wilcox / The Word Barn (Exeter) / 7pm
- 603’s Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Redemption Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th
- Rich Wallace / Firefly (Manchester) / 4pm
- Keith Crocker / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Eddie Sands / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Sam Hammerman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Swipe Right Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tyler Levs / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Halley Neal / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Ken Budka / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Lester / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- 6 Minds Combined / Midnight Creatives Collective (Nashua) / 6pm – CD Release Party
- Harrison Goodell & Jake Swamp and The Pine / The Word Barn (Exeter) / 7pm
- Joe Winslow / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- J-Lo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Time Bomb / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- The Gobshites / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Leaving Eden / The Bar Food & Spirits (Hudson) / 8pm
- Tommy Flynn / Bistro603 (Nashua) / 8pm
- Jimmy’s Down / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Gleason’s Drift / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Bam The Drummer / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th
- Rebecca Turmel / Arts Market (Concord) / 12:30-2:30pm
- Bella Perrotta / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Bernie / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Patrick Synan & Andrew Galucki / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Ciera MacKenzie / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ian Archibold / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Brooks Young / Craft Brewing Company (Concord) / 6pm
- Stephen DeCuire / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Jack Ancora / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Peter Pappas / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Lisa Marie & All Shook Up / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Two Drink Minimum / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- The Shana Stack Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th
- Lilly Innella / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) 11am
- Bella Perrotta / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
- Freddie Catalfo / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Two Towns / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm
- The Wildmans / The Word Barn (Exeter) / 7pm
Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th
SPEEDY – SILENT FILM with LIVE MUSIC / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
‘Speedy,’ Lloyd’s final silent feature before the transition to talkies, finds Harold as a baseball-crazed youth who must rescue the city’s last horse-drawn streetcar from gangsters bent on running it out of business. Filmed almost entirely on location in New York, ‘Speedy’ features remarkable glimpses of the city at the end of the 1920s, including footage of Coney Island and the original Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Local musician Jeff Rapsis will improvise a musical score for ‘Speedy’ as the film is screened. In creating accompaniment for vintage classics, Rapsis tries to bridge the gap between silent film and modern audiences. “Creating the music on the spot is a bit of a high-wire act, but it contributes a level of energy that’s really crucial to the silent film experience,” Rapsis said. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
BOB MARLEY / Amato Center (Milford) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Bob Marley has been featured in his own special on Comedy Central and is one of the few comics to do the complete late- night TV circuit: “The Late Show” with David Letterman, “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno, “Late Night” with Conan O’Brien and “The Late Late Show” with Craig Ferguson and Craig Kilborn. Marley, a Maine native and University of Maine at Farmington graduate, uses biographical and observational material for his high-energy routines. He began his career in his hometown of Portland, and then moved to Boston to gain experience in a city known for spawning comedy all-stars. Tickets
DRAW THE LINE – AEROSMITH TRIBUTE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Witness the only officially endorsed Aerosmith Tribute Show in the world – Draw The Line! With support and accolades from Aerosmith themselves, as well as journalists, top DJs, and fans worldwide, Draw The Line is recognized globally as a one-of-a-kind Aerosmith Tribute Band. If you like Aerosmith, this is a high-caliber show you don’t want to miss! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th
OLIVER! / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through September 29 – DIRECT/x
The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
JON POUSETTE-DART DUO / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Jon Pousette-Dart is best known as an American Classic and Folk Rock songwriter, musician, and performing artist. Growing up in Suffern, NY with a household of artists, including his father, grandfather, and sister, he separated himself by picking up a guitar at the age of 10 and mapping out a life in music before he ever attended a little league game. Since then it’s been a long and well-traveled road in the world of music. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x
Choir! Choir! Choir! is the fully interactive, participatory show that turns audience into performer! EPIC anthems unite the world and are the soundtrack to our lives. And there is none more EPIC than Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” When a room, filled with hundreds (thousands?!) of strangers, starts to harmonize, you’ll feel it deep in your soul. And that’s not all! Get ready to sing your way through the greatest of the greatest songs of all time; from Leonard and Joni, to Whitney and Shania, you’ll want to SING them all!. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
THE BREAKERS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
The country’s premier Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band. Established to let the fans of the late great Tom Petty continue to enjoy the live experience of TP & the HB’s. No other Tom Petty tribute band comes close to capturing the SOUND and emotions of Tom’s songs quite like The Breakers. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
LORRIE MORGAN / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Lorrie Morgan, the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums, recently completed a new album with award-winning producer Richard Landis. She is a peerless song interpreter, drawing from a deep personal well that spans enormous tenderness to cheeky hutzpah. Whether covering a classic or sharing one of her own songs, Morgan is truly a song stylist in the grandest tradition. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
STEAMROLLER – THE MUSIC OF JAMES TAYLOR / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Sam Hyman’s “Sweet Baby James” show is a masterful tribute to the music of James Taylor. Sam’s uncanny resemblance to James and his astonishing capture of Taylor’s vocal and guitar styles leaves audiences feeling like they’ve just seen and heard the legend himself and applauding for more. Sam’s unique guitar style, soulful voice, original songs and interpretations of timeless classics have captivated thousands of audiences the world over. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th
SILVER SPRINGS – FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
This unique quintet covers over 4 decades of the Best Fleetwood Mac songs ever recorded. Staying true to the sound, vibe, and look of Fleetwood Mac, a theatrical performance enhanced with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, paired with high-quality video scenes rolling in the background, is truly second to none. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE
LYNN DILLIES MASTER ILLUSIONIST / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / 2pm – DIRECT/x
The most highly acclaimed female illusionist in America, Lyn Dillies delivers a dazzling display of spectacular magic for audiences of all ages! From the grandeur of New York City’s Lincoln Center to Hollywood’s Magic Castle, rave reviews accompany her unique brand of mystery, comedy, and audience participation. Dillies amazes and astounds with some of the most masterful, mind-blowing illusions in magic today. https://stockbridgetheatre.showare.com or (603)437-5210
DANNY BEDROSIAN & SECRET ARMY / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Classically trained pianist Danny Bedrosian is the keyboardist for George Clinton & the P-Funk All-Stars for the last 20 years, as well as half a dozen other bands around the nation and the world. Bedrosian is the lead vocalist, keyboardist, producer, chief songwriter, arranger and publisher for Secret Army. This band is a patchwork of genres, sounds, and spiritual creeds under one unifying musical force and has a vibe and look that one will never forget; it’s members have played in front of millions of screaming fans on all six livable continents; don’t miss out on Secret Army.. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th
BEDFORD BIG BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x
Part of the 2024 Prime of Life Music Series The Bedford Big Band is a 19-piece band of talented musicians from NH and MA who love to perform swing dance music in the style of Count Basie to Duke Ellington, plus your favorite pop, funk, and Latin selections. Featuring Scott Spradling & Lacey Ansara on Vocals! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
UPCOMING EVENTS:
PARIS! CITY OF LIGHTS / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / September 20 & 21 – DIRECT/x
Join the Majestic Theatre for their 19th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Ted Herbert Music School Faculty & Students, and Special Guests; there will be a different set of performers each night! Silent Auction featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more. Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening. There’s something for everyone! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!