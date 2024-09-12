Weekly Entertainment Report Sept. 12-15: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th

Pat Foley plays Sept. 12 at Shorty’s in Nashua.

Andrea Paquin / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm

Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm

Ralph Allen / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm

Chris Cavanaugh / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm

Chris Perkins / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Taylor Hughes / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Mugsy / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe Winslow / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Pat Foley / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Travis Rollo / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

David Wilcox / The Word Barn (Exeter) / 7pm

603’s Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Redemption Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th

Catch the Gobshites Sept. 13 at The Shaskeen.

Rich Wallace / Firefly (Manchester) / 4pm

Keith Crocker / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Eddie Sands / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Swipe Right Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Halley Neal / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ken Budka / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Lester / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

6 Minds Combined / Midnight Creatives Collective (Nashua) / 6pm – CD Release Party

Harrison Goodell & Jake Swamp and The Pine / The Word Barn (Exeter) / 7pm

Joe Winslow / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

J-Lo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Time Bomb / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

The Gobshites / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Leaving Eden / The Bar Food & Spirits (Hudson) / 8pm

Tommy Flynn / Bistro603 (Nashua) / 8pm

Jimmy’s Down / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Gleason’s Drift / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Bam The Drummer / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

The Shana Stack Band will be playing Sept. 14 at Bonfire Country Bar.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th

Rebecca Turmel / Arts Market (Concord) / 12:30-2:30pm

Bella Perrotta / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Bernie / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Patrick Synan & Andrew Galucki / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Ciera MacKenzie / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Brooks Young / Craft Brewing Company (Concord) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Jack Ancora / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Peter Pappas / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Lisa Marie & All Shook Up / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Two Drink Minimum / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

The Shana Stack Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Catch Chad Lamarsh Sept. 15 at Derryfield Deck.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th

Lilly Innella / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) 11am

Bella Perrotta / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Freddie Catalfo / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Two Towns / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

The Wildmans / The Word Barn (Exeter) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th

SPEEDY – SILENT FILM with LIVE MUSIC / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

‘Speedy,’ Lloyd’s final silent feature before the transition to talkies, finds Harold as a baseball-crazed youth who must rescue the city’s last horse-drawn streetcar from gangsters bent on running it out of business. Filmed almost entirely on location in New York, ‘Speedy’ features remarkable glimpses of the city at the end of the 1920s, including footage of Coney Island and the original Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Local musician Jeff Rapsis will improvise a musical score for ‘Speedy’ as the film is screened. In creating accompaniment for vintage classics, Rapsis tries to bridge the gap between silent film and modern audiences. “Creating the music on the spot is a bit of a high-wire act, but it contributes a level of energy that’s really crucial to the silent film experience,” Rapsis said. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BOB MARLEY / Amato Center (Milford) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Bob Marley has been featured in his own special on Comedy Central and is one of the few comics to do the complete late- night TV circuit: “The Late Show” with David Letterman, “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno, “Late Night” with Conan O’Brien and “The Late Late Show” with Craig Ferguson and Craig Kilborn. Marley, a Maine native and University of Maine at Farmington graduate, uses biographical and observational material for his high-energy routines. He began his career in his hometown of Portland, and then moved to Boston to gain experience in a city known for spawning comedy all-stars. Tickets

DRAW THE LINE – AEROSMITH TRIBUTE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Witness the only officially endorsed Aerosmith Tribute Show in the world – Draw The Line! With support and accolades from Aerosmith themselves, as well as journalists, top DJs, and fans worldwide, Draw The Line is recognized globally as a one-of-a-kind Aerosmith Tribute Band. If you like Aerosmith, this is a high-caliber show you don’t want to miss! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th

OLIVER! / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through September 29 – DIRECT/x

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JON POUSETTE-DART DUO / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Jon Pousette-Dart is best known as an American Classic and Folk Rock songwriter, musician, and performing artist. Growing up in Suffern, NY with a household of artists, including his father, grandfather, and sister, he separated himself by picking up a guitar at the age of 10 and mapping out a life in music before he ever attended a little league game. Since then it’s been a long and well-traveled road in the world of music. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Choir! Choir! Choir! is the fully interactive, participatory show that turns audience into performer! EPIC anthems unite the world and are the soundtrack to our lives. And there is none more EPIC than Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” When a room, filled with hundreds (thousands?!) of strangers, starts to harmonize, you’ll feel it deep in your soul. And that’s not all! Get ready to sing your way through the greatest of the greatest songs of all time; from Leonard and Joni, to Whitney and Shania, you’ll want to SING them all!. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

THE BREAKERS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The country’s premier Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band. Established to let the fans of the late great Tom Petty continue to enjoy the live experience of TP & the HB’s. No other Tom Petty tribute band comes close to capturing the SOUND and emotions of Tom’s songs quite like The Breakers. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

LORRIE MORGAN / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Lorrie Morgan, the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums, recently completed a new album with award-winning producer Richard Landis. She is a peerless song interpreter, drawing from a deep personal well that spans enormous tenderness to cheeky hutzpah. Whether covering a classic or sharing one of her own songs, Morgan is truly a song stylist in the grandest tradition. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

STEAMROLLER – THE MUSIC OF JAMES TAYLOR / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Sam Hyman’s “Sweet Baby James” show is a masterful tribute to the music of James Taylor. Sam’s uncanny resemblance to James and his astonishing capture of Taylor’s vocal and guitar styles leaves audiences feeling like they’ve just seen and heard the legend himself and applauding for more. Sam’s unique guitar style, soulful voice, original songs and interpretations of timeless classics have captivated thousands of audiences the world over. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th

SILVER SPRINGS – FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

This unique quintet covers over 4 decades of the Best Fleetwood Mac songs ever recorded. Staying true to the sound, vibe, and look of Fleetwood Mac, a theatrical performance enhanced with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, paired with high-quality video scenes rolling in the background, is truly second to none. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

LYNN DILLIES MASTER ILLUSIONIST / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

The most highly acclaimed female illusionist in America, Lyn Dillies delivers a dazzling display of spectacular magic for audiences of all ages! From the grandeur of New York City’s Lincoln Center to Hollywood’s Magic Castle, rave reviews accompany her unique brand of mystery, comedy, and audience participation. Dillies amazes and astounds with some of the most masterful, mind-blowing illusions in magic today. https://stockbridgetheatre.showare.com or (603)437-5210

DANNY BEDROSIAN & SECRET ARMY / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Classically trained pianist Danny Bedrosian is the keyboardist for George Clinton & the P-Funk All-Stars for the last 20 years, as well as half a dozen other bands around the nation and the world. Bedrosian is the lead vocalist, keyboardist, producer, chief songwriter, arranger and publisher for Secret Army. This band is a patchwork of genres, sounds, and spiritual creeds under one unifying musical force and has a vibe and look that one will never forget; it’s members have played in front of millions of screaming fans on all six livable continents; don’t miss out on Secret Army.. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th

BEDFORD BIG BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Part of the 2024 Prime of Life Music Series The Bedford Big Band is a 19-piece band of talented musicians from NH and MA who love to perform swing dance music in the style of Count Basie to Duke Ellington, plus your favorite pop, funk, and Latin selections. Featuring Scott Spradling & Lacey Ansara on Vocals! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

UPCOMING EVENTS:

PARIS! CITY OF LIGHTS / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / September 20 & 21 – DIRECT/x

Join the Majestic Theatre for their 19th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Ted Herbert Music School Faculty & Students, and Special Guests; there will be a different set of performers each night! Silent Auction featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more. Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening. There’s something for everyone! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!