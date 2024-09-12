The Weekender, Sept. 13 – 15: Glendi, Oktoberfest, Cider Festival + more

MANCHESTER, NH – Fall’s in the air! Check out the list of events to get you in the autumn spirit.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Looking for live music and entertainment? Check out our Weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

September 13 – 15

Glendi, Manchester NH – St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral is back with Glendi this weekend! Traditional Greek food, desserts, music, and more will be available for purchase. Check here for information about hours, food service and more!

September 14

Water Walk, Nashua, NH – Nashua nonprofit, The Thank You Project is hosting its ninth annual fundraising Water Walk at Greeley Park on Saturday, September 14, beginning at 9 a.m.

Auburn Day and 31st Annual Duck Race, Auburn NH – The Auburn Historical Association will be hosting their annual Auburn Day and 31st Annual Duck Race from 10AM until 3PM. Located in Auburn Village to check out local artisans and non-profit organizations. There will be plenty of family friendly activities throughout the day so check here for more info.

Oktberfest 2024, Manchester NH – To Share Brewing Company is hosting their Oktoberfest starting at 1PM. To Share will be releasing their Altbier with plenty of bratwurst, currywurst, a stein holding competition and more!

Nashua Multicultural Fiesta, Nashua, NH – Nashua Public Library is hosting the Nashua Multicultural Fiesta from 11AM until 4PM. This will be a great way to experience the flavors of Puerto Rico and support the Puerto Rican community.

Arlington Street Grand Reopening and Ribbon-Cutting, Nashua, NH – Ribbon-cutting is 10 a.m. and a grand re-opening ceremony is at 5 p.m. 36 Arlington St.

September 15

Amherst Cider Festival, Amherst NH – Lindabury Orchard in Amherst is hosting the Amherst Cider Festival. There will be live music, hayrides, pumpkin decorating, apple pressing and more. Check here for more info.

Planning Ahead?

September 21: Black Heritage Trial Historic Marker Commemoration, Manchester NH

October 2: Legends, Ghosts & Graves Tour, Portsmouth NH

October 12: NH PoutineFest 2024, Merrimack NH