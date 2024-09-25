Weekly Entertainment Report Sept. 26-28: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th

Sean Coleman plays Fratello’s on Sept. 26.

Chris Perkins / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm

Freddie Catalfo / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm

Johnny Angel / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm

Travis Rollo / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm

Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm

Keith Crocker / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Dave Zangri / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Jimmy’s Right Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm

Jamie Hughes / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Rich Wallace / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Chris Lester / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Charlie Chronopoulos Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27th

Ciera MacKenzie plays the Backyard Brewery on Sept. 27.

Sam Hammerman / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Ralph Allen / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5pm

Rebecca Turmel / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ciera MacKenzie / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Mugsy / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Steve Haidaichuk / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ernesto Burden / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Hell on Heels / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) 8pm

MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Found Piece, The Doldrums / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Red Daisy Revival / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Bam the Drummer / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th

Heatbeat City plays the Derryfield on Sept. 28.

Ian Gallipeau / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Chris Powers / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Jordan Quinn / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jack Ancora / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ken Budka / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Pam Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

T.M.F.I. / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Temple Mountain / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 6:30pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Workin’ Stiffs / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Heart Beat City / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Neon Rodeo / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Fox & The Flamingo / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

River Sang Wild & Slim Volume / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th

Clint Lapoint will play Sept. 29 at Stella Blu.

Lilly Innella / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Matt Fuller / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) 11am

Clint Lapointe / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Liz Ridgely / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

John Chouinard / CR’s (Hampton) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th

SLAUGHTER / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

For the past decade SLAUGHTER has continued to tour, performing 40 – 50 shows per year at casinos, fairs, festivals and biker rallies all across the US to record-breaking audiences. They have shown that with perseverance and sheer talent, a band can survive and win over the support of fans, regardless of what others may say about the quality of their music. What’s most important is that their music is still here and the vast majority of critics who panned them in the past are not, and that’s as good as gold. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

MEDIUM LAUREN RAINBOW / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Lauren Rainbow is an evidential medium, inspirational and funny storyteller, and a spiritual travel guide. During this event, Lauren will share evidential and heart-centered messages from Spirit. Even more, how you can also connect with those you love in Spirit to get some love, support and guidance for life. An evening with Lauren will bring tears of joy, lots of laughter and leave you with the life affirming reminder that you are alive! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27th

OLIVER! / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through September 29 – DIRECT/x – FINAL WEEKEND!

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE NO APOLOGIES COMEDY SHOW / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Comedians Tom Cotter, Tammy Pescatelli, and Jim Florentine tell it like it is, hold nothing back, and make no apologies! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

AN EVENING WITH MARY GAUTHIER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

The Associated Press named Mary Gauthier as one of the best songwriters of her generation. Her songs have been recorded by dozens of artists, including Jimmy Buffett, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Bettye Lavette Mike Farris, Amy Helm and Candi Staton, and have appeared extensively in Film and Television, most recently on Yellowstone, ABC’s Nashville, HBO’s Banshee, and Masterpiece Theater’s Case Histories. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

TEXAS FLOOD / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Tommy Katona and Texas Flood have become one of the premier blues bands in all of North Texas. Evolving from the original tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, Texas Flood pays tribute to the legends as well as the future of the blues through their own music and style. With an in-your-face show and raw high energy playing Tommy Katona takes the listener on a journey through the blues. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

LIZ LONGLEY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Best known for her stop-you-in-your-tracks voice, Liz Longley is an accomplished singer-songwriter based out of Nashville. Known for her deeply emotional music, Liz has earned accolades from some of the most prestigious songwriting competitions in the country, including the BMI John Lennon Songwriting Scholarship Competition. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th

AMERICAN ELTON / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

From America’s Got Talent, Legends in Concert, for over 15 years and more than 3000 performances as a professional vocalist/pianist Bill Connors has perfected the art of portraying Sir Elton John. The mannerisms, voice inflections nuances, and style are carefully recreated. His show also features what can’t be learned by impersonators: that uncanny resemblance to Captain Fantastic. The costumes, the color, the fabulous showmanship, time-tested hit songs and audience interaction are all here, making American Elton the hottest ticket in town. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JIMMY DUNN / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Jimmy Dunn is a stand-up comedian and actor from Boston, who currently plays “Moose” on the sitcom FRASIER. He got his start in comedy telling jokes in a bar in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where he was paid in beer and fried clams. Since then, he’s gone on to perform at some of the world’s most prestigious comedy events, including the Late Show with David Letterman, CONAN, Montreal’s International Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, and Denis Leary’s Comic’s Come Home in Boston. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29nd

SWING DANCE NIGHT / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 3:30pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring the NH Jazz Orchestra. Dance the night away, or just come for your listening pleasure and enjoy the exciting sounds of the 19-piece New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra. Experience authentic selections from the great swing music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie and more from the incredible ‘Great American Songbook’ performed by one of today’s best big bands in the land! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

TOM SANDOVAL & THE MOST EXTRAS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Lead singer Tom Sandoval has been a staple cast member of Vanderpump Rules since the show’s first season. He has since graduated from bartender at SUR to part-owner of TomTom, which he owns and operates with Ken Todd, Lisa Vanderpump, and Tom Schwartz. Sandoval has also ventured into the beauty industry with the men’s cosmetic company Stryx as well as the world of acting. Tom and Tom’s newest venture, ‘Schwartz & Sany’s’ is open in the Franklin Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!