Weekly Entertainment Report Sept. 26-28: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th
- Chris Perkins / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm
- Freddie Catalfo / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm
- Johnny Angel / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm
- Travis Rollo / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm
- Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm
- Keith Crocker / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Dave Zangri / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm
- Jimmy’s Right Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Clint Lapointe / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm
- Jamie Hughes / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm
- Joanie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Rich Wallace / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Stephen DeCuire / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Chris Lester / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Charlie Chronopoulos Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27th
- Sam Hammerman / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Ralph Allen / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ciera MacKenzie / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Mugsy / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Steve Haidaichuk / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Ernesto Burden / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Hell on Heels / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) 8pm
- MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Found Piece, The Doldrums / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Red Daisy Revival / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Bam the Drummer / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th
- Ian Gallipeau / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Chris Powers / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Jordan Quinn / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Jack Ancora / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ian Archibold / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ken Budka / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Pam Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- T.M.F.I. / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Temple Mountain / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 6:30pm
- Chad Lamarsh Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Workin’ Stiffs / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm
- Heart Beat City / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Neon Rodeo / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Fox & The Flamingo / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- River Sang Wild & Slim Volume / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th
- Lilly Innella / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Matt Fuller / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) 11am
- Clint Lapointe / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm
- Liz Ridgely / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- John Chouinard / CR’s (Hampton) / 4pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th
SLAUGHTER / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
For the past decade SLAUGHTER has continued to tour, performing 40 – 50 shows per year at casinos, fairs, festivals and biker rallies all across the US to record-breaking audiences. They have shown that with perseverance and sheer talent, a band can survive and win over the support of fans, regardless of what others may say about the quality of their music. What’s most important is that their music is still here and the vast majority of critics who panned them in the past are not, and that’s as good as gold. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
MEDIUM LAUREN RAINBOW / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Lauren Rainbow is an evidential medium, inspirational and funny storyteller, and a spiritual travel guide. During this event, Lauren will share evidential and heart-centered messages from Spirit. Even more, how you can also connect with those you love in Spirit to get some love, support and guidance for life. An evening with Lauren will bring tears of joy, lots of laughter and leave you with the life affirming reminder that you are alive! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27th
OLIVER! / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through September 29 – DIRECT/x – FINAL WEEKEND!
The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
THE NO APOLOGIES COMEDY SHOW / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Comedians Tom Cotter, Tammy Pescatelli, and Jim Florentine tell it like it is, hold nothing back, and make no apologies! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
AN EVENING WITH MARY GAUTHIER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x
The Associated Press named Mary Gauthier as one of the best songwriters of her generation. Her songs have been recorded by dozens of artists, including Jimmy Buffett, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Bettye Lavette Mike Farris, Amy Helm and Candi Staton, and have appeared extensively in Film and Television, most recently on Yellowstone, ABC’s Nashville, HBO’s Banshee, and Masterpiece Theater’s Case Histories. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
TEXAS FLOOD / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Tommy Katona and Texas Flood have become one of the premier blues bands in all of North Texas. Evolving from the original tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, Texas Flood pays tribute to the legends as well as the future of the blues through their own music and style. With an in-your-face show and raw high energy playing Tommy Katona takes the listener on a journey through the blues. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
LIZ LONGLEY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Best known for her stop-you-in-your-tracks voice, Liz Longley is an accomplished singer-songwriter based out of Nashville. Known for her deeply emotional music, Liz has earned accolades from some of the most prestigious songwriting competitions in the country, including the BMI John Lennon Songwriting Scholarship Competition. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th
AMERICAN ELTON / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
From America’s Got Talent, Legends in Concert, for over 15 years and more than 3000 performances as a professional vocalist/pianist Bill Connors has perfected the art of portraying Sir Elton John. The mannerisms, voice inflections nuances, and style are carefully recreated. His show also features what can’t be learned by impersonators: that uncanny resemblance to Captain Fantastic. The costumes, the color, the fabulous showmanship, time-tested hit songs and audience interaction are all here, making American Elton the hottest ticket in town. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
JIMMY DUNN / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Jimmy Dunn is a stand-up comedian and actor from Boston, who currently plays “Moose” on the sitcom FRASIER. He got his start in comedy telling jokes in a bar in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where he was paid in beer and fried clams. Since then, he’s gone on to perform at some of the world’s most prestigious comedy events, including the Late Show with David Letterman, CONAN, Montreal’s International Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, and Denis Leary’s Comic’s Come Home in Boston. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29nd
SWING DANCE NIGHT / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 3:30pm – DIRECT/x
Featuring the NH Jazz Orchestra. Dance the night away, or just come for your listening pleasure and enjoy the exciting sounds of the 19-piece New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra. Experience authentic selections from the great swing music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie and more from the incredible ‘Great American Songbook’ performed by one of today’s best big bands in the land! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
TOM SANDOVAL & THE MOST EXTRAS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Lead singer Tom Sandoval has been a staple cast member of Vanderpump Rules since the show’s first season. He has since graduated from bartender at SUR to part-owner of TomTom, which he owns and operates with Ken Todd, Lisa Vanderpump, and Tom Schwartz. Sandoval has also ventured into the beauty industry with the men’s cosmetic company Stryx as well as the world of acting. Tom and Tom’s newest venture, ‘Schwartz & Sany’s’ is open in the Franklin Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
