The Weekender, Sept 26 – 29: Deerfield Fair, HOPE Recovery Festival, Bilingual Story Time + more

MANCHESTER, NH – September’s almost come and gone – how are you going to enjoy the chilly weather this weekend?

Multi-Day Events

September 26 – 29

Deerfield Fair, Deerfield NH – The 147th Deerfield Fair is back this weekend! Purchase your ticket here which gives you admission for the entire day. The fair is open rain or shine!

September 28

HOPE Recovery Festival, Manchester NH – HOPE for New Hampshire Recovery is hosting their Recovery Festival from 11AM until 2PM at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Check here for more information.

Kids Music Fest, Concord NH – Mr. Aaron is hosting a music festival on the Statehouse lawn with regional musicians for kids and their families. The event is free but make sure to check here for more information!

Scenic Chair Lift Rides, Manchester NH – McInyre Ski Area is hosting their scenic chair life rides every Saturday until October 26. Take a chairlift ride up to the top and take a wagon ride or walk on over to Weston tower. Purchase your tickets here to take in the colors of the season.

Dream Diner Car Show, Tyngsboro, Mass. – Get revved and get hungry, and come down to the Dream Diner car show. Trophies, Music, Car Driver Prizes, 50/50 Raffle …and more! 8 a.m. -12 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration – Bilingual Story Time, Nashua NH – Nashua Public Library is hosting a bilingual English-Spanish story time starting at 1PM. All ages are welcome!



September 29

Busch Lumberjack Championship, Merrimack NH – The Busch Lumberjack Championship is back at the Biergarten starting at 11AM until 5PM. There will be live music, lawn games, food, activities for kids and more. Purchase your tickets here.

Nashua Farmers Market, Nashua NH – The Nashua Farmers Market starts at 10AM rain or shine! The Farmers Market is held at Nashua Public Library and will feature New Hampshire Mushroom company, Spiczka and more.

Planning Ahead?

October 2: Legends, Ghosts & Graves Tour, Portsmouth NH

October 12: NH PoutineFest 2024, Merrimack NH

October 13: Chocolate Expo, Manchester NH