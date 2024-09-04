Weekly Entertainment Report Sept. 5-8: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th

Catch The Monkey Fingers Sept. 5 at Keys Piano Bar.

Casey Roop / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm

Colin Hart / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm

Dalton Sayball / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm

Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm

Lewis Goodwin / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Sean Coleman / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm

Jamie Hughes / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Dan Fallon / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

J-Lo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Andrea Paquin / Pressed Case (Bedford) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

The Monkey Fingers (A Fab Tribute) / Key’s Piano Bar and Grill (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th

Andrea Paquin performs Sept. 6 at The Hill Bar & Grille..

Jack Plante / Firefly (Manchester) / 4pm

Andrea Paquin / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jeff Mrozek / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Brooks Young / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Garrett Smith / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Two Drink Minimum / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Slim Volume / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Dueling Pianos / Keys Piano Bar and Grill (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Alex Roy Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Fat Bunny / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Jigs Music Showcase / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Chase Clark / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th

Wooden Soul performs Sept. 7 at Casey McGee’s Irish Pub in Nashua.

Matt Litzinger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Bella Perrotta / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ian Galipeau / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Brian Johnson Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ciera MacKenzie / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Dueling Pianos / Keys Piano Bar and Grill (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Small Town Stranded / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Swipe Right Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

The Slakas / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Wooden Soul / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Soul Revival Orchestra & the Big Juicy Horns / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Last Kid Picked / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th

Chuck Alaimo performs Sept. 8 at Firefly Bistro.

Doug Thompson / MS Mt. Washington Cruise (Meredith) / 10am

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Andrea Paquin / Stella Blu (Salem) / 3pm

Dave Zangri / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

M & D / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Clint Lapointe / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Pete Peterson Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th

JOHN GORKA / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

John Gorka’s musical journey began at Godfrey Daniels, a Pennsylvania coffeehouse, where he was inspired by folk legends. He honed his skills performing there and later at the Fast Folk circle in NYC. His talent was recognized early on, leading to a successful career. He released critically acclaimed albums, toured extensively, and earned a reputation as a gifted songwriter. Rolling Stone even called him “the preeminent male singer/songwriter of the new folk movement.” Many fellow artists have covered his songs, and his music has reached audiences worldwide. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

DUELING PIANOS – THE FLYING IVORIES / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The Flying Ivories deliver an interactive show with audience song requests, so no two performances are ever the same. Get ready for an evening filled with lots of laughter and incredible live music performed by The Flying Ivories! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

PARANORMAL CIRQUE / The Mall at Rockingham Park (Salem) / September 5-8 – DIRECT/x

This one-of-a-kind production features incredibly talented artists with the sole purpose of taking you in a sensual journey of acrobatics, contortion, aerial acts and more. Prepare to be on the edge of your seat while you witness death-defying stunts, creepy creatures, and haunting performances. Horrifying yet seductive, this show comes to life under the mysterious white and black Big Top Tent with hypnotic and sultry acts. Provocative illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures will make you see that this circus is anything but normal. Our wide range of otherworldly characters will send shivers down your spine. From zombies to erotic witches; sexy vampires to gruesome ghosts, and everything in between, there’s no shortage of terrifying beings in this show. R-Rated / 17 & Under with an adult only. www.paranormalcirque.com or (941)704-8572.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th

OLIVER! / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through September 29 – OPENING WEEKEND! DIRECT/x

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE ULTIMATE VARIETY SHOW / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / September 6 at 7:30pm (also 9/7 at 2pm) – DIRECT/x

Remember all the wonderful Variety shows we all grew up on in the 70’s & 80’s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ number-one impersonators of all time. Anthony & Eddie Edwards use state-of-the-art make-up to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday. All your favorite legendary Superstars come alive in An Evening with The Stars. The NBC Today show says “It’s one of the most extraordinary shows we have ever seen.” Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Bette Midler, Olivia Newton-John, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Frankie Valli, Tom Jones, and many many more hosted by THE EDWARDS TWINS FROM LAS VEGAS. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JOURNEYMAN – A TRIBUTE TO ERIC CLAPTON / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Fronted by Shaun Hague (Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Amos Lee, John Waite), JOURNEYMAN has become the #1 tribute to Clapton in a very short amount of time. With over 50 years of music to choose from, JOURNEYMAN covers it all – “Layla”, “Badge”, “The Core”, “White Room”, “Lay Down Sally”, “Tulsa Time”, “Cocaine” and many more. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

ANTHONY GOMES / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

With a guitar slung over his shoulder and the amps turned up full tilt, Anthony Gomes electrifies blues and rock at a 21st century crossroads of his own. The Canadian vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and producer wails with all the force of a hurricane in the Mississippi Delta and enough fret-burning fireworks to leave his strings in flames. Over the years, he’s toppled the Billboard Blues Chart at #1, earned the endorsement of legends such as B.B. King, tallied tens of millions of streams, and packed shows on multiple continents. In 2022, he makes his Rat Pak Records debut with High Voltage Blues, amplifying his soul and spirit like never before. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th

UNFORGETTABLE FIRE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Unforgettable Fire, or “UF”, was born on New Years Day in 1995 as one of the very first U2 tribute bands to ever perform in America. After twenty years of playing in some of the most prestigious venues on the East Coast, UF has formed a reputation among many to be one of the closest experiences to being at an actual live U2 show. The members of UF are also very dedicated fans of U2 and will not settle for anything less than complete authenticity. In addition to performing a very impressive array of U2 material from pre-Boy to the most recent Songs of Innocence and beyond, the band does everything in their power (from wardrobe to lighting) to recreate the live U2 concert setting for their audiences. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th

SOULTOWN / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 4pm – DIRECT/x

Part of the Prime of Life Music Series. SOULTOWN is New England’s premier Motown band, playing the greatest hits of Motown, Stax and Muscle Shoals www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

UPCOMING EVENTS

PARIS! CITY OF LIGHTS / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / September 20 & 21 – DIRECT/x

Join the Majestic Theatre for their 19th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Ted Herbert Music School Faculty & Students, and Special Guests; there will be a different set of performers each night! Silent Auction featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more. Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening. There’s something for everyone! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

