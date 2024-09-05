The Weekender, Sept. 5 – 8: Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Egyptian Food Festival, Muttfest + more

MANCHESTER, NH – If you’re “working for the weekend,” well, this is the exit ramp. Find your escape in the mix below.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Looking for live music and entertainment? Check out our Weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

September 6 -8

2024 Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Hampton NH – Forty of the Seacoast’s top restaurants will be serving a variety of seafood along with 70 craft vendors. There will be a variety of main events with a fireworks display on Saturday night and a lobster roll eating competition. Get your tickets here!

Egyptian Food Festival, Nashua NH – The annual Egyptian food festival will have authentic Egyptian food, learn about culture and even have activities for the kids! This event will be held at St. Mary & Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church in Nashua.

September 7 – 8

Fall Harvest Market, Amherst NH – The annual Fall Harvest Market will be held at 199 State Route 101. Seasonal decor will include exciting finds, antiques, vintage and handmade items from local artisans. Check here for more information and hours for this event.

September 5

Art in Motion, Manchester NH – The Factory on Willow is inviting the community to a Photography & Kinetic Sculpture Art Exhibit from 5 until 6:30PM. The Factories Artist in Residence offers the community a chance to interact with traveling artists. Check here fore more information.

September 8

3rd Annual Motley Muttfest 2024, Londonderry NH – Motley Mutts Rescue is hosting their 3rd Annual Motley Muttfest at 603 Brewery in Londonderry. This will be a day full of fun, vendors, music, raffles and brew. This event is family friendly and for dog lovers!

Planning Ahead?

September 21: Black Heritage Trial Historic Marker Commemoration, Manchester NH

October 2: Legends, Ghosts & Graves Tour, Portsmouth NH

October 12: NH PoutineFest 2024, Merrimack NH