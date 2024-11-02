‘We’re all in this together:’ City and town clerks ensure fair, transparent, accurate Election Day

Londonderry Town Clerk Sherry Farrell.

On Tuesday, November 5 our 2024 General Election will be held. We all hold a huge responsibility in our hands to work together to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to vote in the towns, state and country we love. In New Hampshire I believe we do it BEST! Our Secretary of State’s Office, Attorney General and each of the 234 Town and City Clerks Offices are working together to ensure that our elections are fair, transparent and accurate. This is a huge responsibility, and no one takes it lightly. It is an honor to be part of, and every vote counts.

Voters must also take part in this process. We are all in this together. Know that in New Hampshire you can register to vote on Election Day. By bringing documentation to prove residency, identification and citizenship, the process will be faster. But if you are missing any of the required paperwork you will be offered legal affidavits that you can sign. Your VOTE is important and can make a difference. Our secretary of state’s website has all of this information available to you. Go to https://www.sos.nh.gov/ for more information or call your Town or City Clerk’s Office.

In New Hampshire we do not have early voting we do have absentee voting. Absentee voting means that your vote is not counted until Election Day. Voters have a responsibly here, too. If you have not received your Absentee Ballot yet via the mail, please notify your local office.

Finally, please remember that New Hampshire elections are possible because your local friends and neighbors work your election. Please be patient and kind. Expect long lines for this general election, which is a good thing, because it means that people understand the importance of their one vote. Our general election comes around only once every four years. Plan your time as though you are headed to a major sporting event or concert. Check the time your polls open and close. Remember to thank the people you meet along the way as you enter the polling area. Many of them will have been there hours before your polls open and they will be there many hours after they close as well.

Be kind, be proud, be patient knowing that your voice will be heard and that we are all in this together.

Londonderry Town Clerk Sherry Farrell is a member of the NH City and Town Clerk Association.