West Nile Virus found in Manchester mosquitos

Mosquito. Photo/Wikimedia Commons

Manchester, NH – The Manchester Health Department announced today that one batch of

mosquitos, collected in Manchester on July 10, 2024, has tested positive for West Nile Virus

(WNV). This is the first positive batch of mosquitos to test positive, in Manchester this season.



According to Anna Thomas, MPH, Manchester’s Public Health Director, “This is the time of the

season that we can expect West Nile Virus to be identified in New Hampshire. It is important for

residents and visitors to take steps to prevent mosquito bites, as WNV and other arboviruses

can be transmitted to humans from the bite of an infected mosquito. From this point in the

season until there is a mosquito-killing frost, the risk of infection by mosquito-borne viruses may

increase. Use an effective mosquito repellant that contains 30% DEET, avoid being outdoors at

dawn and dusk, and remove standing water from around the home, where mosquitos

reproduce, to limit the risks of catching these infections.”



West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. WNV was first identified

in New Hampshire in August of 2000. Symptoms usually appear within a week after being

bitten. Symptoms can include flu-like illness including fever, muscle aches, headaches, and

fatigue. Many people may not develop any symptoms, or only develop very mild symptoms. A

very small percentage of individuals infected with WNV can go on to develop more serious

central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis. If you or someone you

know is experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever and headache, contact your local

medical provider.



Manchester residents and businesses can call the Manchester Health Department with

concerns and questions about WNV and EEE. The phone number is 603-624-6466 and ask to speak

to the Environmental Health Branch. Prevention guidelines for WNV and other arboviruses can

be found below. Fact Sheets on West Nile virus and other arboviruses are available on the

DHHS website at www.dhhs.nh.gov. For more information, please visit the Centers for Disease

Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.