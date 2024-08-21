West Side story: Alderman pays it forward to the community that made him stronger

Ward 10 Alderman Bill Barry outside Francoeur’s Cafe, one of his favorite West Side eateries. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – Bill Barry has been in the thick of local politics for many years, but this week has been momentous for him. He’s experiencing his first Democratic Convention, ever. And he’s not just there as a political tourist; he’s a delegate representing New Hampshire, an unexpected turn of events for a guy who’s come to expect good things in life.

“I guess you could say it’s unique, how I came to be going to the convention,” said Barry a few days before his departure for Chicago, over a four-stack of Francoeur’s French toast – one of his West Side favorite eateries.

Barry, a lifelong Democrat and current Ward 10 Alderman, said when the Democratic National Committee decided to not recognize New Hampshire’s Primary as first-in-the-nation, and then President Biden opted not to register for the primary ballot, he made a choice.

“A friend of mine called me and asked me if I’d like to meet Dean Phillips, who was running for president, and I said ‘sure.’ We had breakfast and we ended up talking with Dean for over an hour,” Barry said, which was more than enough time for him to decide to jump on the Dean Phillips bandwagon. For one thing, Phillips’ main reason for running was because he felt Biden was too old to successfully run and win against Trump again.

Bill Barry, right, and his brother Mike, left, with California Congressman Ro Khanna at the Democratic National Convention. Courtesy Photo

“And he was right,” Barry said.

Because Phillips earned more than 19% of the vote in New Hampshire he was eligible for four delegates to the National Convention and – after Phillips dropped out, three of the four delegates, including Barry, pledged their allegiance to Biden.

“And now obviously Harris is taking over for Biden, and I think it’s great. The energy is unbelievable – her energy is catching on, and not just for me,” Barry said. “I love Joe Biden, I really do, for everything he’s done not only as President but when he was senator. It takes a lot – it’s a lot of work when you get involved in politics. One of the things I like about any politician is if they’re interested in helping people. That’s why I got involved.”

Everyone’s got a story, and Barry’s began in the Elmwood projects – one of six kids raised by a single mom.

“Our dad, he stayed in our life but he didn’t support us like a father should, especially financially,” Barry said. There were many local leaders at the time who looked out for Barry’s family, including former Democratic Party Chair Chris Spirou. Their caring and kindness eventually helped his family to get out of the projects and encouraged Barry and his siblings to get involved in athletics.

Barry eventually figured out that no matter how hard his mother worked she never could have afforded the costs associated with sports for her six kids. It clicked for him that what makes a community stronger is fortifying those who need strength.

He started to give back.

“When I got to be about 20, Danny O’Neil asked me to coach Little League baseball with him,” Barry said, which led him to coach basketball and football, too. “I made it a point to coach every single leage that I ever played in.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Sec. Pete Buttegieg

Photos/Bill Barry

He recalls a time while coaching Central Little League that he was able to help the kids in a way that felt familiar.

“The whole team was made up of kids from all different countries and none of them had gloves or cleats, so I went down to Indian Head Sports and got them what they needed – because the same thing happened to me in my life, when people helped us out,” Barry said.

He credits organizations like Big Brothers/Big Sisters, The Salvation Army, The Boys Club – now the The Boys & Girls Club – during his childhood for bridging the gaps; the same organizations that continue to make a difference in the lives of local families.

Barry says he believes in fate and figures it was no coincidence that he found his way into a career in law enforcement. He was working as a bartender at the age of 25 when his godfather asked his mother if he was looking for a job.

“He was a lieutenant at the sheriff’s office and I ended up getting a job as a dispatcher – that was in August of 1985 and the rest is history,” said Barry, who went on to attend the police training academy in Concord and eventually began working for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office.

“I thought I was pretty successful in law enforcement and worked on a lot of tough cases and one of the things I did, when we got warrants, if ever there was any crime against the elderly or children, that would go to the top of our list and we’d go out and look for these people and get them off the streets,” Barry said.

He appreciates that his family was fortunate to have support from the community, which helped shape his life of service to others.

And that brings the conversation back to his current status, as a delegate at this year’s historic convention.

He’s spent the week mixing and mingling with fellow energized democrats, and will return Friday ready to get back to work in the community that gave him the courage to be his best self.