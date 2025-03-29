What is it that New Hampshire Republicans want, at the end?

POINT OF VIEW

ESSAY

by Dana Wormald

I’m confused about what Republican voters in New Hampshire want.

I mean, I know what they want right now. Lower (or nonexistent) taxes, the dismantling of public education, fewer (or zero) protections for LGBTQ people, the disappearance of migrants who lack the proper documentation, the elimination of environmental regulations, the continued dominance of fossil fuels, reductions to (or the end of) the social safety net, more power for parents to control what their kids learn at school, a version of the American story that redacts any mention of genocide or slavery, a male- and Christian-dominated system of women’s reproductive health care, freedom from vaccination and other public health initiatives, and the overall elimination of the public sector as we know it.

That much is clear. What I don’t understand is what they want ultimately.

Once all of the so-called liberal or progressive policies and systems are eradicated, what kind of state and nation are we left with? The replies from the right are not tough to predict: “Sounds like paradise to me.” But that’s just the politics of retribution talking, with all of its B.S. bravado and “Make America Great Again” inanity.

Is a society without community-based public education a better society? Republicans seem to think so, but I can’t wrap my brain around what it is they are picturing instead. When education is privatized, which is the ultimate goal of school vouchers, how can the system create anything other than rich schools for rich kids and poor schools for poor kids, a predicament-by-design not unlike the one we find ourselves in now. So, vouchers can’t be the solution. The answer to New Hampshire’s equity problem is fair taxation and distribution — a system of public education no longer reliant on collective wealth within town lines. Republicans like to scare voters away from this kind of unity by screaming “socialism” at every opportunity, but what they are proposing instead is increased inequality through privatization. How is that a better situation for anyone other than the already wealthy and powerful?

How is society stronger when our transgender or immigrant neighbors are afraid for their very lives because of policies instituted or protections repealed based on nothing more than apocryphal anecdotes and cultivated fear? How is our beautiful state an even better place to live because environmental regulations are eliminated and clean power and energy efficiency initiatives are blocked? Even if you buy the economic arguments of the need for fossil fuel-based energy policies, is the degradation of New Hampshire’s natural environment (and, you know, the continued destruction of the planet) worth it? And are we such big fans of free-market liberty that we’ll accept the White Mountain National Forest being opened up to any and all kinds of corporate exploitation?

Is all of that the goal?

And what do New Hampshire Republicans want for their children? Freedom from vaccines that are intended to make their very future more assured? Do they want their kids to believe that the American experiment was of divine creation, that there was no tragic abandonment of human principles at any point along the way to the 21st century? No colonization, no genocide, no slavery, no segregation, no lynchings, no red-lining. To what end do we create those gaps in our children’s knowledge? Is it the belief that there can be darkness or light, good or evil, but not both? That we are a nation built and maintained only by heroes, so different from the rest of us in our daily imperfection and inability to live up to our own standards of behavior? What is more human than wanting, needing to know — about what lies over the horizon, in the stars, at the bottom of the ocean, in the hearts of those who are so different from ourselves?

Is the point to stop the kids from yearning for knowledge and understanding about the complexities of how this moment came to be?

I know that not all New Hampshire Republicans want the same things. For some, it’s the pro-business, anti-tax piece of the platform that makes them register as Republicans. For others, it’s a desire for revenge against societal shifts that they don’t like or that make them uncomfortable — for which they use the shorthand “woke.” But in this moment, made unique by the appetite and actions of Donald Trump and his administration, it is impossible for a New Hampshire Republican to pick and choose the way the party does or does not represent their desires.

In the March 27 edition of The New York Review of Books, Neal Ascherson writes about a recent book by Richard J. Evans titled “Hitler’s People: The Faces of the Third Reich.”

Here’s Ascherson, under the headline “Ordinary Germans”: “The late Erhard Eppler, a radical Christian who became ‘the conscience of Social Democrats’ in postwar West Germany, used to invoke the Roman fasces as the image of twentieth-century fascism: a bundle of quite disparate rods (or policies) held together by the strap of the leader. When the strap is cut, the rods scatter, and people could claim that ‘I agreed with Hitler about revising the Versailles Treaty or ‘degenerate culture,’ but I always thought the persecution of the Jews a grave mistake. So I never believed in the whole fasces-bundle. So I was never truly a Nazi!’ To which Evans’s book in effect retorts: During the Third Reich, you could not pick and choose between ‘rods.’ You either accepted or rejected the bundle as a whole.”

I bring up Ascherson’s description of the rods and the bundle not to compare regimes but rather to see what one political moment can tell us about another. To be a Republican in New Hampshire in 2025 is to be for all of the things I mentioned at the top of this essay. The social, cultural, political, and economic toll of that bundle is such that no one can claim liberty to choose from among the rods, now or later.

There was a time when a Republican could declare themselves a “moderate” or a “fiscal conservative,” but times have changed in a way that disallows that luxury. All that remains is history’s clear choice: You either accept or reject the bundle as a whole.

About the Author Dana Wormald, a lifelong resident of New Hampshire, has been a newspaper editor for more than 25 years. He began his career on the Concord Monitor’s news desk in 1995 and later spent more than a decade at the New Hampshire Union Leader. In 2014, he returned to the Monitor to serve as opinion editor, a position he held until being named editor of the Bulletin. Email: dwormald@newhampshirebulletin.com

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This essay was republished with permission under New Hampshire Bulletin‘s Creative Commons license.