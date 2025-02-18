When public schools compete, everyone wins…

O P I N I O N

MY THOUGHTS, EXACTLY

By Brian Chicoine

Representative Hall in Concord. Photo/Brian Chicoine

For the record, although I am a registered Republican who homeschools, I AM NOT anti-public education. I am against throwing money at a problem in the name of fixing it and not addressing the real issue; I am against spending our tax money and it going into a black hole.

I have many in my family as well as friends who are public school teachers, and know the very real challenges that they face, (especially today), and don’t believe that the money is trickling down to them. The money is “lost” between the collection and the spending, and some elected officials grandstand and say that more is needed to improve education, like they have been saying for decades. And if you question the tactics of the school boards, then you are against educating the kids. Do the elected officials really care?

House Education Policy and Administration Committee met on Feb. 10, 2025. Screenshot

Although I have issues with the way that public education is administered, (again, not the teachers), removing graduation requirements and making students less competitive is just ridiculous. I firmly believe that public schools should compete with private schools, homeschools, or charter schools to become better. And in order to compete, we need to add requirements, not remove them..

This past week, a public hearing was held in Concord on House Bill 283, which is a bill that would reduce the number of requirements to graduate high school in New Hampshire. A very flawed and short-sighted bill in my opinion, sponsored by Representative Dan McGuire (R – Merrimack 14, representing the town of Epsom in Merrimack County).

To the benefit of all students – and to allow New Hampshire to be more competitive on the national stage – the Education Policy and Administration Committee has unanimously recommended that the bill be voted as “Inexpedient to Legislate,” which means do not pass. So if the full House votes according to the committee recommendation, the bill will die, and NH graduation requirements will remain.

Although this bill still baffles me, it will likely die. However, it has got me wondering if the true intent is to see that our students are prepared for the world, (whether it be college or not), or are our elected officials simply grandstanding to give the appearance of being for properly educated students. (As evidenced by the recent vote in Manchester to spend $80 plus million, [including $35 million in adequacy aid], to build a shiny new Beech Street Elementary school across from the existing school and knocking the old one down). I agree with an idea that was recently presented. Since the vote to build is in, why not sell the existing school to say a STEM charter school. Compete. (Why should kids in the inner-city not have access to the education that they and their caregivers choose?). We will build shiny new schools while teachers buy their own supplies. Let’s do adequate buildings, (safe, rodent free, and upgrade when necessary), and have superior education.

It’s no secret that we spend too much on public education, much of which is to stay in-line with the latest idea from the Federal Department of Education on how to prepare students for their future…on a national level…from Washington, DC. (My thoughts on the Federal Department of Education another time). For now, let’s get back to the point of this article. We should be increasing, not decreasing standards, and here are some reasons why:

Graduation Requirements and Challenges

Public education in New Hampshire is governed by a set of state standards that determine the graduation requirements for students. New Hampshire is part of the New England region, where educational outcomes are relatively strong compared to the national average, but there are still areas for improvement. The state’s public schools are required to ensure that students complete a specific number of credits in core subject areas such as English, mathematics, science, and social studies, as well as meet state assessment standards to earn their high school diplomas.

Currently, graduation requirements vary slightly depending on the district, but generally, students must complete around 20-24 credits in a broad range of subjects. However, there is growing concern that many of these requirements are not challenging enough to prepare students for the demands of higher education or the workforce. In some cases, New Hampshire schools have considered relaxing graduation requirements or offering alternative routes to graduation in an effort to boost graduation rates. This trend is aimed at helping students who may be struggling academically or facing other obstacles, but it raises questions about the long-term impact of lowering standards on educational competitiveness.

The Case for Increasing Graduation Requirements in New Hampshire

The primary goal of increasing graduation requirements is to enhance the competitiveness of New Hampshire’s public schools and to ensure that students are prepared for life after high school. A stronger, more challenging educational framework would provide a variety of benefits, both for individual students and for the public school system as a whole. Below are some key reasons why New Hampshire should consider increasing graduation requirements to foster competition and improve educational outcomes.

The first and most significant reason to increase graduation requirements is the potential to raise academic standards and foster a culture of rigor. By increasing graduation requirements, New Hampshire public schools would need to demand more from their students. This shift would not only benefit students academically, but it would also encourage teachers to find new, creative ways to engage and challenge their students.

Currently, the state’s graduation requirements include basic competencies in mathematics, English language arts, science, and social studies. However, for students who plan to attend college or pursue careers in competitive fields, these baseline requirements may not be enough. Increased graduation requirements could encourage students to take more advanced courses in subjects like calculus, physics, and world history, as well as provide more opportunities for specialized study in areas like computer science, engineering, and the arts.

Raising graduation requirements would signal that New Hampshire is committed to producing students who are not only capable of earning a high school diploma, but who are also well-prepared for higher education or skilled careers. This academic rigor would increase the competitiveness of New Hampshire’s public schools, potentially attracting families who are seeking a higher level of education for their children.

In New Hampshire, public schools are often part of a larger district or community, and students may have the option to attend different schools within a particular district. In a competitive education system, schools should be motivated to continually improve to attract students and keep them engaged. By increasing graduation requirements, New Hampshire would set a higher benchmark for academic achievement, thus fostering a sense of competition among schools within the state.

Increased competition among schools has several benefits. First, schools would be encouraged to innovate and find new ways to engage students. For example, schools may develop more specialized programs, such as advanced placement (AP) courses, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) initiatives, or arts-focused curricula. This competition would also drive schools to improve their overall academic infrastructure, including better teacher training, more rigorous coursework, and enhanced extracurricular opportunities. As schools compete to offer the best education, they would create an environment where students are more motivated to excel and pursue their academic goals.

Moreover, a more competitive public school system could make New Hampshire a more attractive place for families seeking high-quality education, resulting in an influx of students and resources to the state. For families looking to move to an area with excellent educational opportunities, New Hampshire could offer a compelling option if its public schools are consistently held to high standards.

One of the primary goals of education is to prepare students for life after high school, whether they pursue higher education, enter the workforce, or engage in vocational training. Raising graduation requirements can ensure that students are better prepared for the demands they will face after graduation.

With increased graduation requirements, students would be expected to master higher levels of mathematics, reading comprehension, and writing skills, all of which are essential for success in college or technical careers. Additionally, more demanding graduation requirements could incorporate specialized courses that align with students’ career interests, such as business, healthcare, or technology. These skills are highly valued in today’s competitive job market, and providing students with a robust education better prepares them to transition to the next phase of their lives.

Furthermore, by raising graduation standards, New Hampshire can help address the increasing concern that many high school graduates are unprepared for college-level work. Studies consistently show that many incoming college students need remedial coursework in subjects like math and reading, which delays their progress and increases the cost of higher education. By increasing graduation requirements and focusing on college and career readiness, New Hampshire can reduce the need for remedial education and ensure its graduates are ready to succeed in post-secondary environments.

Raising graduation requirements can also help close the achievement gap between different demographic groups. Research has shown that lower-income students, students of color, and students from rural communities often struggle to meet academic standards and are at a higher risk of dropping out. By raising graduation requirements, schools will be forced to provide additional resources and support for these students, such as tutoring, mentorship programs, and access to advanced coursework.

This approach could help ensure that all students, regardless of their background, are held to the same high academic standards. Rather than lowering graduation requirements to accommodate struggling students, the focus should be on providing them with the necessary tools and support to meet those higher standards. In doing so, New Hampshire can create a more equitable educational environment where all students have the opportunity to succeed.

We need to make our kids more competitive. Photo/FreePik

The Risks of Decreasing Graduation Requirements

While raising graduation requirements has many advantages, it’s important to consider the potential problems associated with lowering graduation requirements in New Hampshire, which some schools and districts having attempted in recent years to improve graduation rates.

One of the most significant risks of decreasing graduation requirements is that it can lead to a decrease in academic rigor. Lowering standards may allow students to graduate without mastering key skills in critical subjects like math and science. A high school diploma should signify a certain level of academic competence, but when graduation requirements are reduced, it risks devaluing that diploma and leaving students unprepared for the next step in their academic or professional journey.

In the long term, this erosion of academic rigor could hurt New Hampshire’s competitiveness. Employers and universities may begin to view New Hampshire high school diplomas as less meaningful, which could harm graduates’ prospects in both higher education and the job market. Schools that lower their standards to increase graduation rates may find themselves failing to meet the demands of an increasingly competitive world.

If New Hampshire schools continue to decrease graduation requirements in an effort to boost graduation rates, it could diminish the reputation of the state’s public education system. Parents and students might choose to enroll in private schools, charter schools, or even move to other states with more rigorous educational standards. Over time, the reputation of New Hampshire schools as institutions of academic excellence could suffer, and families might begin to seek out other educational options, further exacerbating the competitiveness problem.

Lowering graduation requirements may inadvertently perpetuate educational inequality. By relaxing standards to accommodate struggling students, schools may fail to address the underlying causes of academic failure, such as poverty, lack of access to resources, or learning disabilities. This approach may create a cycle where students from disadvantaged backgrounds receive less rigorous instruction and fewer opportunities, which ultimately limits their long-term success.

In contrast, raising graduation requirements would encourage schools to provide more support to students who are at risk of falling behind, without lowering the bar for academic success. A higher standard ensures that all students are held to the same expectations, promoting fairness and equality across the educational system.

So what are my thoughts?

Here is my proposal for INCREASING graduation requirements in New Hampshire:

Keep the current requirements, (19¾ credits), with the following exceptions:

Increase US and NH History and Government to 1 Credit of US and NH History, (one semester each), and add ½ credit of Civics, focusing on how the US and NH governments work, how a bill is passed, plus the US and NH Constitutions and how to amend them. (Also States Rights).

Arts Education: Increase to 1 credit. (one semester of traditional art and one semester of music).

Computer Education to become Computer Technology, and increase to 3 credits. (1½ credits of basic computers, (maybe enough to get a simple Microsoft or Google certification), ½ credit of basic programming, and ½ credit of AI.

Health to become Life and Health: ½ credit of Life Skills plus ½ credit on health-related topics.

Include Basic Writing, Spelling and Grammar in current English requirement, or add Spelling and Grammar as a ½ credit requirement.

And let’s add:

Verbal Communications: ½ credit

That equals 23½ required credits. That leaves room for a lunch / rest period each semester, which is important. (Someone recently gave me the idea of tracks, so if someone wanted to go into the trades for example, they would be able to tailor their education to their chosen industry).

In addition to the graduation requirements listed above, we should be promoting schools as a place to learn how to think and not what to think. With that in mind I propose the following: Only the United States, New Hampshire, or military flags, (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Navy, Marines, Space Force), be allowed to be displayed in any public school. If there is a club or group that meets outside of school hours, then their flag or banner can be displayed during their meeting. Also, only academic, school pride, or athletic assemblies are to be allowed during school hours. School is a place to learn, not create social justice warriors who generally have a very limited view of the world.

I would love to read your thoughts! Email your thoughts to me at mythoughts603@gmail.com.