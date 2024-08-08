Who wants to buy a bridge?

HDOT seeking proposals for the Adaptive Reuse of this bridge that extends over the Warner River. Image/NHDOT

The NH Department of Transportation (NHDOT) is accepting proposals for the purchase, relocation and preservation of the Bridge (No. 254/180) that carries Route 127 over the Warner River, in Warner, NH.

To be considered, proposals must be submitted electronically to Bureau16@dot.nh.gov. The subject line must read: “PROPOSAL FOR THE ADAPTIVE REUSE OF THE WARNER BRIDGE,” and be received by 12:00 pm on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Aerial view of the bridge. NH DOT

The Request for Proposals and other information including copies of location maps, inventory form, and draft historic covenants, are available on the Department’s Disposition of Historic Bridges (Bridge Sales) webpage at: https://www.dot.nh.gov/historic-bridge-dispositions-bridges-sale

Questions and/or requests for additional information concerning this request for proposals should be addressed to Mr. Kevin Nyhan, Administrator, Bureau of Environment, at Kevin.t.nyhan@dot.nh.gov. All questions and/or requests for additional information must be received by 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2024. The Department will post responses to all questions received by Thursday, August 29, 2024 on the Bridge Sales webpage.