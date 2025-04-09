Williams Delivers 3 in Wednesday win over Sea Dogs

Peyton Williams. Photo/NH Fisher Cats

PORTLAND, ME – A healthy combination of timely hitting and strong performances on the mound carried the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-2) to a 4-1 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs (4-1) at Hadlock Field on Wednesday night.

New Hampshire first baseman Peyton Williams (TOR No. 29, MLB Pipeline) smoked his first home run of the season, a two-run blast that extended the Fisher Cats’ lead in the top of the third. Williams drove in another run after footing out an infield single in the top of the seventh.

Starter Devereaux Harrison (W, 1-0) became the first Fisher Cats starter to earn a win in 2025 after fanning eight Sea Dogs in five innings.

The Fisher Cats bullpen continues to dominate through the first four games after it tossed four scoreless frames on Wednesday night. Hunter Gregory dealt 1-2/3 innings with three strikeouts before left hander Jimmy Burnette waived two in 1-1/3. Conor Larkin entered in the ninth and closed out his first Double-A save with three strikeouts and a walk.

New Hampshire started the scoring in the top of the second after a bobbled ground ball by Portland first basemanTyler Miller plated Cats’ centerfielder Devonte Brown from third. The Williams homer advanced New Hampshire’s lead to 3-0 in the top of the third.

Portland responded when second baseman Max Ferguson led off the bottom of the fourth with a walk before he stole second. Catcher Mark Kolozsvary then blooped an RBI-single into center field to cash in Ferguson and move Wednesday’s score to 3-1. Williams’ infield single scored the Fisher Cats’ final run in the top of the seventh to end the scoring.