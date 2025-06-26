Yesavage Fans Eight to Collect First Double-A Win

HARTFORD, CT – Toronto Blue Jays No. 2 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Trey Yesavage fanned eight batters in five scoreless innings to propel the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-1, 30-41) over the Hartford Yard Goats (1-1, 37-34) at Dunkin’ Park on Wednesday night, 2-1. Yesavage punched out a new Double-A high eight batters in five scoreless innings to notch his first win with New Hampshire.

Yesavage allowed a single with one out in the bottom of the first inning before retiring the next nine batters he faced. The righty waived two batters and faced the minimum in the bottom of the fifth to notch a new Double-A high in innings pitched.

Tonight’s top takeaways:

RHP Trey Yesavage tosses five, one-hit innings with 8 Ks to earn first Double-A win

tosses five, one-hit innings with 8 Ks to earn first Double-A win OF Gabriel Martinez plates both runs on a pair of two-out singles

plates both runs on a pair of two-out singles 1B/OF Jackson Hornung knocks three hits for a second consecutive game, is 6-for-9 in first two games of HFD road trip

knocks three hits for a second consecutive game, is 6-for-9 in first two games of HFD road trip Charles McAdoo moves on-base streak to 21 games, every game in June

moves on-base streak to 21 games, every game in June Fisher Cats tally the win column for the first time in second half, first time since June 15

Hartford’s Sean Sullivan (L, 5-3) allowed two earned runs on three hits in four innings of work and was ejected after the top of the fourth inning. Yard Goats relievers Bryce McGowan, Alec Barger and Sam Weatherly delivered the final five innings without allowing any runs.

Fisher Cats left fielder Gabriel Martinez led the charge with two run-scoring singles to help New Hampshire snap its seven-game losing streak. After right fielder Devonte Brown reached second on a walk and a stolen base in the top of the second inning, Martinez followed through with a two-out single to plate Brown and gave New Hampshire a 1-0 lead. Martinez had another two-out opportunity in the top of the fourth inning and served a single to right field to cash in center fielder Dasan Brown and gave the Cats a 2-0 advantage.

In his second Double-A game, first baseman Jackson Hornung recorded a three-hit game for the second night in a row. Hornung is 6-for-9 in his first two starts at the Double-A level.

New Hampshire third baseman Charles McAdoo poked singles in the top of the fifth and seventh innings to extend his on-base streak to 21 games. Since being activated off the Development List on May 27, McAdoo is hitting .278 with 27 hits and 13 runs driven home in 26 games played.

Hartford’s lone run came in on right fielder GJ Hill’s single that brought in first baseman Zach Kokoska in the bottom of the eighth inning, which brought the score to 2-1.

Fisher Cats reliever Conor Larkin followed Yesavage with two scoreless relief innings and posted a pair of strikeouts. 11 of Larkin’s last 14 outings with the Fisher Cats (dating back to April 27) have been scoreless outings.

Righty Pat Gallagher made his Double-A debut for the Fisher Cats after joining the roster on June 24 and allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out one in the bottom of the eighth inning, stranding the tying run at third and go-ahead runner at second. Reliever Grayson Thurman (S, 2) walked a batter and also dealt with the go-ahead runner on base but shut the door in the bottom of the ninth to secure New Hampshire’s 2-1 victory.

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats continue their six-game series with another 7:10 PM EDT first pitch on Thursday night. Right-hander Grant Rogers (1-3, 3.77 ERA) gets the ball for his seventh start for the Fisher Cats this season. Hartford starter McCade Brown (1-0, 2.45 ERA) will make his second start against the Cats and fifth for the Yard Goats this year.

New Hampshire returns to Delt Dental Stadium on Tuesday, July 1 to welcome the Portland Sea Dogs for three games. New Hampshire teams up with the Ted Williams Museum and Delta Dental to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Boston Red Sox on July 1, offering fans an opportunity at a pregame meet-and-greet with Red Sox legends Rico Petrocelli, Bill “Spaceman” Lee and Bernie Carbo.