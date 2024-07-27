Zoning rewrite draft proposes more mixed-use in Ward 11

The proposed zones in Ward 11(color coded) superimposed over the current zones in Ward 11. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Saturday, the City of Manchester’s Planning and Community Development wrapped up their fourth community meeting on the proposed zoning ordinance rewrite, once again drawing approximately 100 participants.

Saturday’s meeting focused on Ward 11, the third and last meeting on the West Side. Much like the proposals in Ward 10 just to the south, the proposed rewrite roughly splits the ward into three parts.

The first part focuses on single-family housing. This area is split into two parts: an area along Coolidge Street and another area south of Douglas Street extending up to the area around Electric Street. Not much will change here outside of allowing new residences with smaller lot sizes to conform with the dozens of already non-conforming lot sizes already in those areas.

The second area is targeted at multi-family uses. An area in the heart of ward that once only allowed duplexes by right will shrink into a buffer area along Moore Street and Whittemore Avenue, with the rest of that area transforming into mixed-use purposes. According to Manchester Planning and Community Development Director Jeff Belanger, these types of zones allow limited commercial uses that supplement housing at higher densities than the single-family areas. Again, Belanger noted that these proposals seek to update the code into what has already become reality as hundreds of lots in the area are less than the 5,000 square feet needed for more than a single-family home even though they already possess homes with higher density. Part of this discrepancy comes from the fact that many of these hopes were already in place when the 5,000 square feet requirement came into place in 1965.

Belanger said that the primary reason for the expansion of the mixed-use zones in addition to updating the land use code to adjust what is already there is the aim of addressing the city’s limited housing stock.

The rest of the ward, located along the Merrimack River, is focused on the Millyard and business uses.

Areas near Eddy Road and Catholic Medical Center will be designated as Regional Business Corridors, comparable to Second Street and South Willow Street. An industrial area consisting of primarily warehouses south of the Millyard will also be added to the Regional Business Corridors as almost all industrial purposes have left the area. Belanger said that one industrial-themed business remains in the area and it would be grandfathered in, but new industrial uses would require a variance.

The Millyard will roughly is bordered by Foundry Street, McGregor Street, Lorraine Street and the Merrimack River, will not see many changes. However, the rewrite would allow greater density in that area while also retaining oversight by the city’s Heritage Commission to ensure the historical character of the Millyard is maintained.

Ward 11 Alderman Norm Vincent liked what he saw, but urged other residents to continue providing their input both at these meetings and in the Planning and Community Development Department’s online poll.

“I think this plan creates some great opportunities for growth, and I think the people’s input will be crucial to the success of these proposals,” he said. “I still have some questions, but overall this looks like a good footprint and I think the new zoning ordinance will benefit the city if people provide their input to make sure the ordinance benefits the needs of the people of the city.”

The crowd at the Ward 11 meeting on July 27, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Here is an updated tally of participants’ primary concerns posted through impromptu votes at the meetings

Walkability/Bikeability- 91

Housing – 86

Architectual Quality/Neighborhood Character- 76

Streamlining Permitting- 43

Allowing Neighborhood Business in More Places- 37

More Parking/Parking Enforcement- 15

Traffic- 14

More multi-family homes- 7

Jobs and Housing on Hackett Hill- 3

Less Density/Reduce Crime- 3

Traffic Noise- 3

Infrastructure investment- 3

Recreation Activities/Children’s Sports- 2

Amoskeag Bridge Impacts- 2

Speed Bump on Milford Street- 2

Entry/Exit Roads- 2

Get rid of useless stop signs- 2

No more chicken restaurants/Cash for Gold on South Willow St- 2

Climate Change- 1

Public Transportation- 1

Enforce speeding laws- 1

And here is a list of the remaining meetings.

July 31 6pm — Ward 1, Webster Elementary

Aug 3 10am — Ward 7, St. Anthony Community Center

Aug 14 6pm — Ward 6, Green Acres Elementary

Aug 17 10am — Ward 5, Manchester Community Resource Center

Aug 21 6pm — Ward 4, McDonough Elementary

Aug 28 6pm — Ward 2, Smyth Road Elementary

Sep 4 6pm — Ward 9, Bishop O’Neil Youth Center

Sep 7 10am — Ward 3, Palace Theater Spotlight Room

Residents that can’t make the designated time for their ward are welcome to attend other meetings.

Residents who are unable to attend the meetings can participate in an online survey or learn more about the ordinance at manchesternh.gov/landusecode.