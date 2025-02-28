2 firefighters suffer minor injury fighting garage fire on Cedar Street

Dispatch: 6:14 p.m.

Under Control: 7:17 p.m.

Resources: 01, ALS1, CRU, DC1, E10, E11, E2, E5, E6, E7, E8, E9, K1, K3, R1, SFT1, T1, T6, T7

Description of Incident

At 6:14 p.m. Manchester Fire Department companies responded to a reported building fire at 613 Cedar St. Companies were met with a well-involved fire in a 2 ½ story residential structure. The single occupant in the building was outside on arrival and reported that he thought the fire started in the garage. Companies advanced multiple hand lines into the residence to contain and control the advancement of fire while protecting search and rescue efforts. The building was searched and cleared with an “all clear” declared by the Rescue company.

Truck companies cut the garage doors to access the three stalled garage which allowed additional hose lines to attack the bulk of the fire. During extinguishment and control the rear of the garage roof collapsed adding to the difficulty of extinguishing efforts. Companies worked to knock down the bulk of the fire in all areas followed by an extensive overhaul of the structure. A “loss stopped” was announced at just before 8 p.m.

This incident went to 2 alarms bringing 8 engines, 3 trucks, 1 ambulance, 1 Squad, and Manchester Fire support staff for Incident Command and fire investigation.

At this time the Fire Marshall has stated the fire is still under investigation, but not considered suspicious.

Civilian Injuries: No reported injuries

Emergency Service Injuries: Two fire fighters with minor injuries reported at this time.

Special Circumstances: On arrival, there was a large volume of fire. Companies executed a coordinated aggressive attack to confine and extinguish the fire. Due to the nature of the fire damage and legacy construction, an extensive laborious overhaul was needed to confirm that all pockets of fire were extinguished