2025 Fisher Cat(alog) Week 3: ‘Cats waste string of quality starts

There’s an old baseball adage: good pitching beats good hitting. But when with good pitching you need at least some hitting of your own (as well as adequate fielding) to ensure wins. The Fisher Cats weren’t able to consistently add that hitting and fielding to their strong pitching in this week’s series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Here's a recap of this week's stories.

Tuesday, Apr. 22: Late errors stump ‘Cats in Tuesday Binghamton loss

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-7) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (8-6) at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday night, 6-2. Despite the Fisher Cats’ early 2-0 lead, Binghamton capitalized on four errors and scored six unanswered runs to take the 375th all-time meeting between the two teams.

Wednesday, Apr. 23: Harrison Posts Quality Start in Shutout Loss

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-8) dropped its second consecutive game to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-6) at Mirabito Stadium on Wednesday night, 3-0. New Hampshire brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh and eighth innings but were unable to salvage any runs in their second shutout loss of the season.

Thursday, Apr. 24: Fisher Cats drop both ends of Rumble Pony doubleheader

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-10) dropped both games to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-6) at Mirabito Stadium on Thursday afternoon, 5-0 and 4-1. CJ Van Eyk (L, 0-3) matched his career-high in strikeouts with nine across 5 2/3 innings pitched in game one and Alex Amalfi posted a scoreless outing in his first-career Double-A start in game two.

Friday, Apr. 25: Sanchez hurls quality start in rain-shortened shutout

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-10) bounced back against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-7) at Mirabito Stadium on Friday night with a 5-0 victory. New Hampshire plated five runs in the top of the sixth inning in the Friday night contest that was called after seven innings, due to rain.

Saturday, Apr. 26 : Watson Records Third-Straight Quality Start in Birthday Win

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-10) made it consecutive shutout victories against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-8) at Mirabito Stadium with a 1-0 win on Saturday afternoon. Left fielder Yohendrick Piñango’s two-out, RBI double in the top of the eighth was enough to stave off the Rumble Ponies.

Sunday, Apr. 27: Sharp shines in Binghamton series finale loss

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-11) dropped their final contest of a seven-game road series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-8) with a 2-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. The Fisher Cats stranded five runners in scoring position in the final three innings to drop the series finale.

This week in Fisher Cats history

April 22, 2009 – The Fisher Cats swept a doubleheader in Norwich against the Connecticut Defenders, 4-3 and 5-1. Brian Dopirak homered in both games, his first two homers of the season.

April 23, 2006 – New Hampshire blanked the Bowie Bay Sox 11-0 in a seven-inning road contest. Fisher Cats hurler and Maine native Mike MacDonald threw six innings

April 24, 2018 – Jordan Romano improved to 3-0 thanks to a 9-4 win over the Rumble Ponies. The “Cats had 11 hits, including a pair of triples from Bo Bichette.

April 25, 2014 – Reading came back from a 9-4 deficit in the eighth to send the game to extras at Delta Dental Stadium and both teams added a run in the tenth before Jon Berti’s 12th inning blast to left gave the contest to the Fisher Cats. It was the first of Berti’s three walk-off homers for the ‘Cats, most in team history.

April 26, 2011 – The Fisher Cats earned a 6-5 extra-innings victory against the New Britain Rock Cats. The winning run came from eventual Yankees prospect Mike McDade, who would be doubled home by Ricardo Nanita.

