3 dead: Police shoot man on Piscataqua River bridge, find child dead in car, woman shot in Troy

Piscataqua River Bridge was closed to traffic in both directions for several hours as police investigated.

A woman was found dead at this residence in Troy. The man they believe shot her was shot by police early Thursday during a confrontation on the Piscataqua Bridge. A child was found shot dead inside his car. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings.

CONCORD, NH – A woman was found dead at a home in Troy. and the man they believe shot her is now dead as well – shot by police early Thursday during a confrontation on the Piscataqua Bridge. A child was found shot dead inside his car.

NH and Main state police are conducting a joint investigation into the incident which they say appears to have started with a man killing a woman at sometime overnight at a residence in Troy. The man then drove to the Piscataqua River Bridge on Interstate 95 at the state line between Portsmouth, connecting with Kittery, Maine.

There police “engaged” with the man, who was on the bridge and that ended with the man being fatally shot by police. The Maine Attorney General’s Office is now investigating that officer-involved shooting incident.

Police on the bridge also found an 8-year-old child fatally shot in the man’s vehicle. The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.

There is no threat to the general public at this time. The I-95 Piscataqua River Bridge remains closed in both directions due to the ongoing investigation. Traffic is currently being diverted to the two other local bridges in the area. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.