Heavy fire engulfs Lake Avenue mixed-use building, displacing business, upper-floor residents

Heavy damage to 443 Lake St. in early-morning fire on Aug. 29, 2024. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – A fire reported just after midnight on Thursday caused extensive damage to a Lake Avenue business with upstairs apartments, displacing several people.

Fire companies were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to 443 Lake Ave., a business at the corner of Lake Avenue and Hall St. Initial reports were that there may be two people trapped inside. Engines 11,10, 7, 5, 6, and 8; truck’s 1,7, and 6; Rescue 1, Battalion Chief, a paramedic car, ALS 2, and Fire Prevention all responded.

Companies arrived on scene within three minutes and reported a large volume of fire located in the rear of the building. The fire was engulfing all three floors, rear access including entry doors, and porches. As companies were arriving at the scene it was reported that there were possibly two people trapped on the third floor.

Companies immediately got a water supply established and began knocking the fire down before it could reach the neighboring building, which was only 24-inches away. Truck company No. 1 began setting their ladder to the building while they simultaneously searched the building for the trapped residents.

The lead paramedic on scene received positive confirmation that everyone was out of the building and accounted for. The rescue company arrived and began clearing the building and confirmed everyone was out. Crews continued extensive overhaul throughout the building. Under control was given and companies cleared the scene.

Heavy fire at Bangkok Kitchen, which fire fighters were able to contain, despite its close proximity to other buildings. Photo/Jeff Hastings

Civilian Injuries: 0

Emergency Service Injuries: 0

Special Circumstances: Heavy initial volume of fire, reports of trapped individuals

Fire Cause: under investigation