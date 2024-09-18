Anybody want to buy a bridge?

This bridge is for sale in Andover, NH. Photo/NHDOT

CONCORD, N.H. – What is the perfect gift for the person that has everything in their life? Why, a 179-foot long, 29.5-foot wide bridge, of course.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) has released a request for proposals for the purchase, relocation and preservation of the historic Northern Rail Trail Bridge (No. 206/137).

Constructed in 1929, the bridge is a five-span I-beam bridge with a non-original concrete deck and non-original W-bean guardrails. There are seven concrete-encased I-beams supporting the deck currently and the bridge is located on a curve in the road with a 51-degree skew.

Details on the Request for Proposals and other information including copies of location maps, inventory form, and draft historic covenants, are available on the Department’s Disposition of Historic Bridges (Bridge Sales) webpage at: https://www.dot.nh.gov/historic-bridge-dispositions-bridges-sale

Questions and/or requests for additional information concerning this request for proposals should be addressed to Mr. Kevin Nyhan, Administrator, Bureau of Environment, at Kevin.t.nyhan@dot.nh.gov. All questions and/or requests for additional information must be received by 3:00 pm on Friday, September 27, 2024. The Department will post responses to all questions received by Friday, October 4, 2024 on the Bridge Sales webpage.