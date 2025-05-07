April Grand Jury indictments for Hillsborough County Superior Court North

Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – Indictments issued for April covered a range of crimes from murder to first-degree assault charges, one involving the shooting of a Bedford police officer, who was shot in the leg with his own police-issued gun, and another where a man is accused of shooting his mother in the arm.

Alicia Castagnino Borges, 24, of 470 Silver St., Apt. 113, was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder accusing her of recklessly or knowingly causing the Dec. 10, 2024 death of Brennan Pelio, 27. Borges is accused of shooting Pelio in the head, killing him.

Jared G. Masseur, 40, of 32 Prescott St., Nashua, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2025, accused of shooting Bedford police officer David Benway in the leg with the officer’s own gun. Masseur was indicted on charges of resisting arrest; taking a firearm from a law enforcement officer; second-degree assault; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon; first-degree assault; maiming of a police dog, and two counts of reckless conduct. While being arrested in Bedford, Masseur is accused of shooting Benway in the leg during a struggle. During the incident, police K-9 Odin was brought in to assist and Masseur is accused of abusing the dog when he put it in a headlock.

Francisco Garcia, 33, of 341 Central St., was indicted two counts of attempted murder; first-degree assault; reckless conduct, and attempted first degree assault. On Jan. 9, 2025, Garcia is accused of firing a shotgun twice inside a Central Street apartment, hitting his mother in the arm, nearly severing it, and firing it at Ferdinand Garcia, but missing him and striking the wall next to him.

What is a Grand Jury indictment? According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. Grand jury indictments are released to the media each month as part of the public record. If you have a question about this information contact the Hillsborough County Superior Court. If you have court documents to show that you have been cleared of charges, contact [email protected]

The grand jury handed up 297 indictments for April. Among them are:

Michael Audette, 42, of Francestown Road, Bennington, second-degree assault; four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault; four counts of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, and one charge of criminal restraint. On Dec. 31, 3034, Audette is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who told him to “stop” and said, “ow, you’re hurting me.” The attempt charges allege Audette try to forcibly undress the woman and force her to perform fellatio on him.

Matthew Cancel, 32, of Cedar Street, second-degree assault; criminal threatening; domestic violence and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Jan. 19, 2025, Cancel is accused of choking a woman; holding a knife about a foot from her face, and threatening to cut the throats of her son another individual. Cancel previously was convicted of manslaughter in 2009 in Middlesex County (Mass.) Superior Court, according to the indictment.

Nathaniel Ceasar, 57, homeless, domestic violence, criminal threatening. On Jan. 4, 2025, Ceasar is accused of waving a pocket knife in the face of a person and saying, “you better not leave.”

Derek Cosser, 38, of County Club Drive, criminal threatening with a firearm, and reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Aug. 6, 2024, Cosser is accused of brandishing a firearm next to the driver’s side door of an occupied vehicle and firing the gun inside his apartment building.

James Currier, 39, of Eve Street, theft by unauthorized taking. On June 21, 2024 in Goffstown, Currier is accused of taking a Onewheel, a self-balancing electric skateboard, worth more than $1,501 and the property of J.J.

Maximilian Deshields, 33, of Belmont Street, domestic violence. On Nov. 2, 2024, Deshields is accused of threatening a person when he said someone “can catch a bullet, and anyone who tries to take you out of here can catch a bullet” prior to loading a handgun.

Matthew Escamilla, 36, of Cartier Street, reckless conduct – deadly weapon. On Jan. 18, 2025, Escamilla is accused of driving a motor vehicle at excessive speeds, on the opposite side of the road, and disregarding traffic control devices on Second Street while attempting to elude police.

Barry Glover, 28, of Nashua Street, four counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon; possession of clonazepam, MDMA, amphetamine; possession of oxycodone with the intent to sell; possession of crack cocaine, fentanyl and crack cocaine, all with the intent to sell and all subsequent offenses. On Jan. 9, 2025, Glover is accused of being in possession of the drugs and a Taurus 9 mm semi-automatic pistol; a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol; a 9mm Luger pistol and a revolver.

Craig Golden, 33, of Arlington Street, armed career criminal; theft by unauthorized taking, and operating a motor vehicle after being certified a habitual offender. On Jan. 7, 2025, Golden is accused of being in possession of a firearm after being convicted on three separate felony drug offenses. The theft indictment alleges Golden took a 2019 Nissan Rogue belonging to S.S. and without S.S.’s permission.

Spencer Goyette, 31, of Linda Street, Hudson, theft by unauthorized taking. Between July 22, 2024 and Aug. 10, 2024, Goyette is accused of exercising unauthorized control over a Rothenberger ACR Press kit, valued at more than $1,501 and belonging to Bill Trombly Plumbing.

Amy Kilbride, 46, of Main Street, Hooksett, burglary, and reckless conduct, deadly weapon. Between Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, 2024, in Manchester, Kilbride is accused of forcibly kicking in the door of the residence of A.P. and also intentionally crashing her vehicle into A.P.’s.

Kevin D. Kosydar, 51, of Kensington Lane, Bedford, eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. On Sept. 13, 2024 in Bedford, Kosydar is accused of being in possession of a video and images of prepubescent boys and girls engaged in sexually explicit acts with adult men.

Sean Lavallee, 45, of Conant Street, three counts of armed career criminal; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon; falsifying physical evidence; two counts of criminal threatening; reckless conduct, deadly weapon; second-degree assault; four counts of witness tampering, and two counts of first-degree assault. The charges involve several incidents, with some dating back to 2023. On Sept. 6, 2023, Lavallee is accused of witness tampering when he told someone that she “better not tell the cops I put my hands on you.” One of the armed career criminal charges alleges that on June 15, 2023, Lavallee possessed a firearm having been previously convicted of three felonies – burglary, possession of a controlled drug and second-degree assault. On June 15, 2023, he is accused of pointing a firearm at a woman and chasing her around an apartment while armed with it and saying “I’ll blow your brains out bitch” and then hitting her in the head with the gun. According to the indictments, on July 2, 2024 while holding a gun, he chased the woman and said “I’m going to kill you.” Seven days later, after his vehicle was seized by police, he allegedly told a witness “Oh you fucking said you were going to blah blah blah, you’re a fucking rat” and “I’m going to make sure that you fucking get punished for it, I’ll just go to blow up your mother’s house.” That same day, he is accused of hiding a gun under the passenger seat of a vehicle knowing a police investigation was underway and being an armed career criminal, having been previously convicted of three separate felonies, and being in possession of a Glock firearm.

On July 11, 2024, Lavallee allegedly attempted to get a witness to testify falsely when he told a woman to take the blame for “this gun” and if not, there were going to be consequences and that her mother’s house would be blown up. That same day, he is accused of shoving the woman out a moving vehicle.

Xavier Litardo, 61, of Lake Avenue, criminal threatening. On Dec. 31, 2024, Litardo is accused of holding a knife and threatening to slit a woman’s throat.

Timothy MacLean, 33, of Mast Road, six counts of theft by unauthorized taking. On Oct. 9 and Oct. 13, 2024 in Bedford, MacLean is accused of stealing items from Target including three televisions, two JBL Sound gear Sense HP ear buds, and a Samsung Virtual X sound bar. The charges are all felonies because MacLean has three previous theft convictions.

Brandon McCullough, 42, of Pine Street, two counts aggravated felonious sexual assault; possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, and falsifying physical evidence. On Jan. 2, 2025, McCullough is accused of forcing an individual to perform fellatio on him.

Jeremiah Medina, 18, of Belmont Street, criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On Jan. 2, 2025, Medina is accused of threatening someone with a machete.

Asli Mohamed, 30, of Springfield, Mass., nonconsensual dissemination of private sex images and criminal threatening. On Nov. 7, 2024 in Manchester, Mohamed is accused of posting a photo of a topless woman to her Snapchat story with the message, “I have more to post keep talking soon you will see your pussy bitch.”

Charles Ostrowski, 28, of Paquette Avenue, three counts of domestic violence, criminal threatening and one charge of attempted first-degree assault. On Dec. 18, 2024, Ostrowski is accused of swinging a Samurai sword at a family member and threatening, “You deserve to die,” “I’m going to kill you and your family” and “I am going to cut you into many pieces.”

Jose Pagan, 45, of Lowell, Mass., theft by deception and forgery. On Aug. 10, 2023 in Manchester, Pagan is accused of forging a check in the amount of $4, 9715.90 on the account of the Manchester Professional Firefighters Assn. Pac Fund.

Gage Pepin, 39, of Front Street, two counts of criminal threatening and burglary. On Jan,.7, 2025, Pepin is accused of brandishing a bat and telling J.K. “come at me now.” On Jan. 8, 2025, Pepin, not having the privilege or license to do so, allegedly entered the home of J.K.

Jason Philbrick, 45, of Hecker Street, felonious sexual assault. On Dec. 26, 2024, Philbrick is accused of touching the penis of a 17-year-old boy.

Robert Philbrick, 25, of Calef Road, armed career criminal. On Dec. 20, 2024, Philbrick is accused of being in possession of a firearm while having been convicted of three separate felonies.

Aaron Provencher, 48, of Orange Street, reckless conduct. On Oct. 15, 2024, Provencher is accused of attempting to crash his vehicle into A.K.’s vehicle, placing A.K. in danger of serious bodily injury.

Dylan Reynolds, 39, of Central Street, trafficking in persons and kidnapping. Between April 1, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2023, Reynolds is accused of forcing a 22-year-old woman to perform sexual intercourse for Reynolds’ benefit by controlling the woman’s access to drugs. The kidnapping indictment alleges Reynolds used threats to prevent the woman from leaving the apartment.

James Riel, 57, of Chestnut Street, attempted to take a firearm from a law enforcement officer. On Dec. 29, 2024, Riel is accused of trying to take Officer Dominic Sardo’s firearm.

Librado Robledo, 49, of Orange Street, aggravated felonious sexual assault, pattern of abuse. Between Oct. 15, 2014 and Feb. 28, 2017, Robledo is accused of making a child, who was 9-years-old when the abuse began, repeatedly perform fellatio on him.

Rodick Rodriguez-Franco, 19, of Thomaston, Conn., reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Aug. 11, 2024 in Manchester, Rodriguez-Franco is accused of firing a gun on Cedar Street.

Ilya Scott, 26, of West Rosedale Ave., first-degree assault. On Dec. 31, 2024, Scott is accused of causing serious bodily injury to L.A.K.

Kristin Shaw, 43, of Parker St., criminal threatening and falsifying physical evidence. On June 14, 2024, Shaw is accused of pointing a gun at J.R.’s head and saying, “don’t tempt me, don’t make me do it.” She allegedly hid the gun knowing the incident was being investigated.

Michael Watson, 49, of Lincoln St., #2, criminal threatening and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Jan. 79, 2025, Watson is accused of going after C.T. with a knife.

James Woodlock, 60, of Bodwell Road, aggravated felonious sexual assault, accomplice. Sometime between Oct. 30, 1997 and Sept. 12, 1998, Woodlock allegedly assisted or acted as a lookout for Steven Murphy in the sexual assault of D.M. who Murphy allegedly forced to perform fellatio on him in East Cottage at the Youth Development Center. Woodlock, who was employed there as a youth counselor, is already under indictment on six counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault (accomplice).

Matthew Zifchak, 24, of Kennard Road, 15 counts possession of child sexual abuse images and seven charges of computer services use prohibited. According to the indictments, on Oct. 22, 2024, Zifchak possessed explicit images and videos of young teenage girls. The computer services indictments allege Zifchak used X (formerly Twitter) to solicit young teenage girls. In one, he is accused of asking a 15-year-old, “Could I see ur little pussy baby?”