August 1 Planning Board: Pearl Street Lot, affordable housing + more

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, August 1 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

CU2024-011: 40 Rosecliff Lane, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 6

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application to construct an approximately 609 SF, detached accessory dwelling unit (ADU) in the rear yard of an existing single-family dwelling.

CU2024-012: 100 Lakeside Drive, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 6

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application to construct an approximately 888 SF, detached accessory dwelling unit (ADU) with a one-car parking garage in the rear yard of an existing single-family dwelling.

SP2024-003 Amendment: 2445 Brown Avenue, General Business District and Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted an amendment to a previous site plan application for merger of three lots, razing existing structures and proposing a 21,890 sq. ft. (previously 26,800 sq. ft.) automotive service facility with restructured on-site circulation and parking.

CU2024-013: Pearl & Orange Streets, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application to allow residential uses on the ground floor.

SP2024-013: Pearl & Orange Streets, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a site plan application to amend the previous redevelopment proposal. The proposal now includes replacing the existing parking lot with up to 150 residential apartments in a 5-story structure, twelve (12) 3-story townhouses, and 296 parking spaces in a two-level parking deck.

SP2024-014: 1895 South Willow Street, General Business District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a site plan application to raze the existing structure for a proposed 2,447 sq. ft. credit union with two drive-thru lanes, utilizing existing parking and on-site circulation.

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED BUSINESS MEETING

The following application will be discussed during a limited business meeting:

WARD-LEVEL DRAFT ZONING ORDINANCE MEETINGS

A new draft zoning ordinance was revealed on Friday, June 21 at 6 p.m., in the Aldermanic Chambers. City staff provided a comprehensive walkthrough of how the draft was created and what it means for the city as a whole. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television. More information is also available on the city’s Land Use Code website.

In short, the rules found in our new zoning ordinance will govern what can be built and where, which has a huge impact on our housing supply. The city wants to update its draft based on your feedback. Whether you live, work, or play in Manchester, your voice matters. So please take a moment to think about what you want our community to look like in 10, 20, even 30 years.

I personally would love to see Manchester encourage more walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods; a city where young people can afford to move here, and people of all ages can afford to stay. That’s why I’m excited about the Manchester Neighbors Welcome coalition.

But what do you want to see? Give it some thought, and mark your calendar so you can attend one of the community meetings below. You can attend any meeting that works for you even if it’s outside your ward. City staff will be there to share info, answer questions, and take feedback.

Wed. July 10 @ 6pm – Ward 12, Northwest Elementary School (click link for story)

Sat. July 13 @ 10am – Ward 10, Parker-Varney Elementary School (click link for story)

Wed. July 17 @ 6pm – Ward 8, Jewett Street Elementary School (click link for story)

Sat. July 27 @ 10am – Ward 11, Gossler Park Elementary School (click link for story)

Wed. July 31 @ 6pm – Ward 1, Webster Elementary School

Sat. August 3 @ 10am – Ward 7, St. Anthony Community Center

Wed. August 14 @ 6pm – Ward 6, Green Acres Elementary School

Sat. August 17 @ 10am – Ward 5, Manchester Community Resource Center

Wed. August 21 @ 6pm – Ward 4, McDonough Elementary School

Wed. August 28 @ 6pm – Ward 2, Smyth Road Elementary School

Wed. September 4 @ 6pm – Ward 9, Bishop Leo E. O’Neil Youth Center

Sat. September 7 @ 10am – Ward 3, Palace Theater Spotlight Room