August 15 Planning Board: Pearl Street Housing Continuation

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, August 15 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

CU2024-013: Pearl & Orange Streets, Central Business District, Ward 3

Continuation of a public hearing that began on Thursday, August 1. Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application to allow residential uses on the ground floor.

SP2024-013 / PDSP2024-002: Pearl & Orange Streets, Central Business District, Ward 3

Continuation of a public hearing that began on Thursday, August 1. Applicant has submitted a site plan application to amend the previous redevelopment proposal. The proposal now includes replacing the existing parking lot with up to 150 residential apartments in a 5-story structure, twelve (12) 3-story townhouses, and 296 parking spaces in a two-level parking deck.

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The following applications will be discussed during a regular business meeting following the conclusion of the limited public hearing:

SP2024-003 Amendment: 2445 Brown Avenue

2445 Brown Avenue SP2024-014: 1895 South Willow Street

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board met on Thursday, August 1 and the following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

CU2024-011: 40 Rosecliff Lane, Application approved.

CU2024-012: 100 Lakeside Drive, Application approved.

CU2024-005 & SP2024-008: 27 Myrtle Street, Applications approved.

SP2024-007: 1305 Elm Street, Application approved.

PDSP2024-001: 800 & 830 Harvey Road, Application approved.

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met on Wednesday, August 7 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

ZBA2024-047: 458 Lake Avenue, Tabled indefinitely due to applicant absence.

ZBA2024-072: 14 Kendall Avenue, Variance granted.

ZBA2024-081: 218 Overland Street, Variance granted.

ZBA2024-084: 831 Union Street, Variance granted.

ZBA2024-085: 159 Brent Street, Variance granted.

ZBA2024-086: 14 W Appleton Street, Variance granted.

ZBA2024-090: 80 Merrimack Street, Variance granted.

ZBA2024-053: 296 Orange Street, Variance granted with a condition that there be 8 residents at maximum.

ZBA2024-082: 141, 163, and 173 Queen City Avenue and 28 Vernon Street, Tabled until Thursday, September 12.

WARD-LEVEL DRAFT ZONING ORDINANCE MEETINGS

A new draft zoning ordinance was revealed on Friday, June 21 at 6 p.m., in the Aldermanic Chambers. City staff provided a comprehensive walkthrough of how the draft was created and what it means for the city as a whole. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television. More information is also available on the city’s Land Use Code website.

In short, the rules found in our new zoning ordinance will govern what can be built and where, which has a huge impact on our housing supply. The city wants to update its draft based on your feedback. Whether you live, work, or play in Manchester, your voice matters. So please take a moment to think about what you want our community to look like in 10, 20, even 30 years.

I personally would love to see Manchester encourage more walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods; a city where young people can afford to move here, and people of all ages can afford to stay. That’s why I’m excited about the Manchester Neighbors Welcome coalition.

But what do you want to see? Give it some thought, and mark your calendar so you can attend one of the community meetings below. You can attend any meeting that works for you even if it’s outside your ward. City staff will be there to share info, answer questions, and take feedback.

Wed. July 10 @ 6pm – Ward 12, Northwest Elementary School (click link for story)

Sat. July 13 @ 10am – Ward 10, Parker-Varney Elementary School (click link for story)

Wed. July 17 @ 6pm – Ward 8, Jewett Street Elementary School (click link for story)

Sat. July 27 @ 10am – Ward 11, Gossler Park Elementary School (click link for story)

Wed. July 31 @ 6pm – Ward 1, Webster Elementary School (click link for story)

Sat. August 3 @ 10am – Ward 7, St. Anthony Community Center (click link for story)

Wed. August 14 @ 6pm – Ward 6, Green Acres Elementary School

Sat. August 17 @ 10am – Ward 5, Manchester Community Resource Center

Wed. August 21 @ 6pm – Ward 4, McDonough Elementary School

Wed. August 28 @ 6pm – Ward 2, Smyth Road Elementary School

Wed. September 4 @ 6pm – Ward 9, Bishop Leo E. O’Neil Youth Center

Sat. September 7 @ 10am – Ward 3, Palace Theater Spotlight Room