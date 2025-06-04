Cavanaugh earns police and fire endorsements

Kevin Cavanaugh joined by firefighter and police union members supporting his campaign. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 856 and the Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association (MPPA) endorsed Kevin Cavanaugh in his campaign for Ward 1’s Aldermanic seat.

When running for mayor in 2023, Cavanaugh received endorsements from the MPPA, which represents approximately 200 police officers in the city, and IAFF 856, the union for Manchester’s firefighters.

“When you talk leadership, some things stick out (like) integrity and communication,” said IAFF President Chad Gamache. “For us and our political action committee, we didn’t have to think twice about this (endorsement.)”

Cavanaugh referred to public safety as the key to his campaign during an event accepting the endorsement at Livingston Park.

“These are the men and women for the police and fire department working on the streets every day, when you’re in need these are the people who will show up. They’re the most professional and highly trained departments in the state of New Hampshire,” said Cavanaugh, adding that it is a necessity to provide proper funding for Manchester’s police and fire departments and provide competitive salaries to retain and attract staff in the city’s fire and police departments.

“The men and women of Manchester’s Fire and Police have my back and I will always have theirs,” he said.

Cavanaugh was a union member for 20 years working for telephone companies prior to serving on the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the New Hampshire State Senate.

After running for city-wide office in 2023, Cavanaugh said he preferred to focus on his neighborhood, noting volunteering for local sports leagues just a few hundred feet away from where the press conference was being held in the park and the conversations he’s had with Ward 1 residents specifically.

“I think a vote is a vote, with my reputation on the board, I feel very comfortable bringing forward contracts that will support public safety,” said Cavanaugh. “I think all of these matters affect the entire city and whether you’re at-large or representing a particular ward, it’s just as important.”

Earlier in the day, IAFF Local 856 endorsed incumbent Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais for re-election. Gamache stated that no other endorsements are currently expected from the union, but that may change given how much time is left in the campaign season.