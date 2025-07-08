Charges dropped against prosecutor; victim’s advocacy group calls for review

9th District Court in Manchester, NH. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH — Domestic violence-related charges against a Hillsborough County prosecutor were dropped Monday on condition he undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and be of good behavior for a year.

All criminal charges against Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Thomas Rogers, a prosecutor in the county’s Special Victims Unit, were dropped Monday, just days after he was arrested twice in two separate domestic violence incidents.

Now, the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence is calling for a full review of the case and all of the cases Rogers, 35, of Manchester prosecuted while assigned to the county’s Special Victims Unit. The unit prosecutes cases involving sexual assaults, child abuse, and domestic violence.

According to documents on file in 9th Circuit Court – District Division – Manchester, the charges were dropped prior to the case being logged into the court system and Rogers arraignment.

Rogers, 35, of 320 Laurel St., who handled domestic violence cases, was jailed in the Hillsborough County House of Corrections (the Valley Street jail) after his second arrest for allegedly violating bail conditions by returning to his Laurel Street home. He was later transferred to the Merrimack County jail in Concord. On Monday, Rogers was video arraigned in the Manchester district court from the Concord jail.

He initially was arrested on a simple assault, domestic violence, offense, and released on bail. Bail conditions barred him from returning to the woman’s address, which police said he did, resulting in his arrest for a second time and being jailed.

“We have recently been notified that the charges against Mr. Rogers have been dropped,” said First Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Shawn P. Sweeney in an email response for comment. “It is important to clarify that our office has not been involved in the investigation, prosecution, or the decision to dismiss these charges. To ensure continuity, Mr. Rogers’ cases are being reassigned. We remain resolute in our commitment to pursuing justice for victims of domestic violence and holding offenders accountable. Our dedication to the principles of integrity, consistency, and impartiality will continue to guide all our efforts in this essential mission.”

The Manchester Police Department also issued a statement:

“The charges were nol prossed under agreement with input from the alleged victim. We have no further comment,” wrote Heather Hamel, the Manchester Police Department’s Public Information Officer.

In general, when someone is charged with a misdemeanor offense such as simple assault, the case is handled at the District Court level, where a Manchester police officer serves as prosecutor. In Rogers’ case, police prosecuting officer Ryan White nol prossed the charges.

Rogers’ arrest was the result of a call police received at 12:11 a.m. on July 4, 2025. According to the affidavit of Officer Braedon Smith, in support of Rogers’ arrest, the call was for a report of fireworks going off and possible fighting heard in the background of the call. Police were flagged down by a man, identified as BM, 36, who said his girlfriend, JM, 35, had gotten into a fight with a neighbor, Rogers, because he had put his hands on his (Rogers’) fiance.

JM told police Rogers had been drinking heavily that night and became upset that fireworks were going off in his neighborhood. She said Rogers’ behavior escalated and he began treating his fiancé poorly. While JM didn’t give details, Smith wrote that JM made it sound like Rogers was being verbally abusive.

At some point, JM said Rogers pushed his fiancée, as they were near the front porch steps, causing her to fall to the ground. JM said she had had enough of Rogers’ behavior and rushed to his fiancé to “defend” her from further conflict. JM ended up on the ground, scraping both her knees. She said she was not interested in pressing charges against Rogers.

The incident ended when BM stepped in and separated everyone.

Smith talked with KC, Rogers’ fiancée, whose initial responses to his questions he described as “vague.” Eventually, she told him that Rogers had become upset with the fireworks and had a verbal confrontation with the neighbors, BM and JM. She wanted to stay out of it and Rogers, she said, became more upset, accusing her of not wanting to be with him anymore. The two have been engaged for 2 1/2 years.

At some point, she said Rogers was standing on the steps to 320 Laurel St., preventing her from going inside to tend to her 4-year-old daughter who was awakened by the fireworks.

She denied being hit but said Rogers pushed her resulting in her falling and landing on her buttocks. She refused medical treatment, saying she was fine. After her fall, JM and Rogers got into a physical confrontation resulting in both of them falling to the ground, KC told police.

Rogers was booked and released on personal recognizance bail with a condition he not return to the Laurel Street address.

About 6:30 a.m., however, police received a 911 hangup call from the same address resulting in officers being dispatched. When officers arrived at the Laurel Street address, the woman was not there but Rogers was. Rogers was arrested and charged with breach of bail and stalking-notice of order and, as a result, jailed.

“[W]e recognize that when someone in a position of authority within the criminal justice system is accused of domestic violence, it can erode public trust,” said Lyn Schollett, executive director of the Coalition, told the NH Journal. “Survivors who have put their faith in the system may now question whether their own cases will be taken seriously, fairly prosecuted, or influenced by internal relationships.”