City’s Emergency Operations Center activated in advance of weekend weather

MANCHESTER, NH – In response to the Friday’s Wind Advisory for the City, and anticipated Winter Storm Warnings, Manchester officials have placed the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) into the enhanced monitoring level. The EOC will be maintained for situational awareness by emergency management personnel.

Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais, Fire Department Chief and Emergency Management Director Ryan Cashin, Police Chief Peter Marr, and Manchester Department of Public Works Director Tim Clougherty issued the following statement:

“Manchester residents should exercise extreme caution while driving or being outdoors as powerful winter systems move through the region Friday through Monday. First responders remain out in our community serving residents, and City officials are receiving constant updates on weather forecasts, road conditions and damage reports. We remain in contact with state, regional and energy sector partners, and will do so throughout this weekend’s severe winter weather.”

The Wind Advisory in effect today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., calls for northwest winds 15-25 MPH with gusts around 45 MPH. These winds will blow unsecured objects and could take down tree limbs and cause power outages. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. The high winds will be followed by heavy snow and chances of mixed precipitation Saturday night into Sunday. Forecasters predict these storms will be followed by arctic air which will pour into the region on Monday.

City Officials are keeping social media channels updated with current road conditions and closures and snow emergency parking rules. (Please follow Facebook: City of Manchester, NH Fire Department and Public Works Department).

For emergencies– including but not limited to down or dangerous power lines or other hazardous situations, residents should always dial 9-1-1.

For non-emergencies:

Manchester Fire Department non-emergency line 603-669-2256

Manchester Police Department non-emergency line 603-668-8711

Click for weather updates:

www.weather.gov/gyx