Concerns raised with the limited changes proposed for Ward 6

Ward 6’s current zones (left) and proposed zones. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester residents and others interested in the proposed Manchester zoning ordinance rewrite got a chance to take a look at proposed changes coming to Ward 6 on Wednesday night.

According to Manchester Planning and Community Development Director Jeffrey Belanger, Ward 6 may have the fewest changes of any ward in the city, with the primary zoning change coming along parts of Candia Road and Hanover Street.

Currently the Massabesic Traffic Circle at the terminus of Candia Road is zoned R-2 (Residential Two-Family), but the proposed ordinance would rezone this area as BC-1 (Business Corridor-Neighborhood), which allows smaller retail uses by right along with lower and moderate density residential uses. This change was proposed to reflect the mix of small business and homes already in the area according to Belanger.

The other BC-1 area stretches from Hanover Street until it feeds into Candia Road and continues to Groveland Ave. Again, this area also already has a mix of businesses and residential uses and Belanger noted that studies conducted by the city indicated that both roads could hold more traffic, also adding that the BC-1 would allow small daycare facilities by right, something that would require a special exception from the Zoning Board of Adjustment in most residential areas under the proposed ordinances.

The rest of the ward would largely stay the same, with most of the areas directly to the north and south of the BC-1 areas zoned as R1-A (Residential Single-Family), R1-B (Residential Two-Family), and RM (Residential Multi-Family), with another corridor along Bodwell Road sharing those three zone types, the residential areas west of the highway in Ward 6 zoned as R1-B and the central area of the ward reserved as IND (Industrial) or R-S (Residential Suburban-Low Density) except for an existing apartment complex near Holt Avenue east of the highway that will be RM.

Shortly before the Ward 6 meeting commenced. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Belanger said that the changes came as part of attempts to align the zoning ordinance with principles laid out in the recently completed Master Plan for the city, but said that there weren’t as many areas in Ward 6 where more changes would make sense compared to some other parts of the city.

Ward 6 resident Kerry Knight also asked to address the audience regarding her concerns about the BC-1 area, which would allow food pantries, rooming houses and congregate housing facilities by right. The BC-1 area would also allow halfway homes and transient shelter facilities with a conditional use permit from the Planning Board.

Ward 6 Alderman Crissy Kantor agreed with Knight’s concerns, noting that medical clinics are also allowed by right in BC-1 areas, which could be construed in ways that she believes could potentially harm the fabric of the neighborhood.

“(Hanover Street and Candia Road in Ward 6) is a quiet road as much as it is a busy road. It’s quiet at night and I don’t believe it’s the right area for congregate housing or shelters,” she said. “We need to keep our neighborhoods wholesome and protect our neighborhoods and create community.”

Otherwise, Kantor was happy with the meeting and the proposed changes to the ordinance.

“I thought this night was a huge success,” she said. “So many people came out, they’re concerned about their neighborhoods. They love Manchester and I’m so excited to see so many people get involved.”

A breakout session at the Ward 6 meeting. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Belanger appreciated the feedback on the BC-1 areas and agreed with Kantor’s assessment that the meeting was a success, citing a 127-person turnout that came second only to the Ward 1 meeting among the community meetings that have occurred across the city so far.

In particular, Belanger also heard many people discuss the need for greater walkability.

“One thing I kept on hearing is the need for sidewalks to connect with other sidewalks in more places and putting in sidewalks in other areas,” he said. “I also heard a general desire to put businesses closer together and provide more places for people to walk to.”

Previous meetings:

Ward 8 – South Manchester residents express concern over zoning proposal

Ward 10 – Ward 10 gets look at its proposed zoning future

Ward 12 – Zoning ordinance community meetings kick off with Ward 12 gathering

Ward 11 – Zoning rewrite draft proposes more mixed-use in Ward 11

Ward 1 – Gamut of perspectives at Ward 1 zoning gathering

Ward 7 – Community zoning meetings reach halfway point

Below is an updated tally of participants’ primary concerns posted through impromptu votes at the meetings

Walkability/Bikeability – 186

Housing – 159

Architectural Quality/Neighborhood Character – 150

Allowing Neighborhood Business in More Places – 70

Streamlining Permitting – 66

More Parking/Parking Enforcement – 26

Traffic – 14

Impact on School System – 9

More multi-family homes – 7

Record these meetings – 3

Jobs and Housing on Hackett Hill – 3

Less Density/Reduce Crime – 3

Traffic Noise – 3

Infrastructure investment – 3

Maintain Green Space – 3

Reduce setback rules on accessory structures – 3

Recreation Activities/Children’s Sports – 2

Amoskeag Bridge Impacts – 2

Speed Bump on Milford Street – 2

Entry/Exit Roads – 2

Get rid of useless stop signs – 2

No more chicken restaurants/Cash for Gold on South Willow St – 2

Less Bars/Clean up Elm Street – 2

Ensure Sununu Youth Center land has affordable/ADA accessible housing – 2

Create boarding housing – 2

Don’t allow homes near city’s water supply – 1

Climate Change – 1

Public Transportation – 1

Enforce speeding laws – 1

Prohibit short-term rentals in single-family residential zones – 1

Ensure home values do not drop due to development – 1

No 5G towers in residential areas – 1

Safety/More Lighting – 1

Increased housing variety – 1And here is a list of the remaining meetings.

Aug 17 10 a.m. — Ward 5, Manchester Community Resource Center

Aug 21 6 p.m. — Ward 4, McDonough Elementary

Aug 28 6 p.m. — Ward 2, Smyth Road Elementary

Sep 4 6 p.m. — Ward 9, Bishop O’Neil Youth Center

Sep 7 10 a.m. — Ward 3, Palace Theater Spotlight Room

Residents who can’t make the designated time for their ward are welcome to attend other meetings.

Residents who are unable to attend the meetings can participate in an online survey or learn more about the ordinance at manchesternh.gov/landusecode.