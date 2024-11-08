Derry man shot dead outside Dollar General in Milford

Police cordoned off the area around Dollar General, 70 Wilton Road, in Milford Thursday night. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

CONCORD, NH – A Derry man is dead from a gunshot wound to the back and police are seeking more information.

The autopsy of Gage Cassen, 18, of Derry, was completed by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg who determined the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the back, and the manner of death was homicide.

The investigation into Cassen’s death is ongoing.

Cassen was found dead outside Dollar General, 70 Wilton Road, Milford, after a call came in reporting gunshots in the area.

Upon arriving at the address, responding officers discovered evidence of multiple gunshots being fired in the parking lot. Investigators were led to the rear of the property where they found Cassen dead of a gunshot wound.

Photographing evidence at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Dollar General in Milford. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Investigators are continuing to look into the sequence of events leading up to the shooting and continue to ask any residents or citizens in the area of the store at the time who have not already spoken with investigators to please contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603- 223-3856, or via email at MCU@dos.nh.gov. People may also call New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications at 603-223-4381.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.