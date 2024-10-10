Fire does $50K damage to Glacier Way residence

Engine 3. File Photo/MFD

Incident Report

Address: 37 Glacier Way

Dispatch: 9:04 p.m.

Under Control: 9:22 p.m.

Resources: Engines 3, 8, 7, Engine 10 and 9 as the RIC Engines, Trucks 7, 1, Rescue 1,

ALS4, Battalion Chief 1, Fire Investigators K1 and K2



Description of Incident:

Manchester Fire Department personnel was dispatched to 37 Glacier Way for a reported odor of smoke with a sprinkler activation. E3 arrived on scene and reported a working fire, crews gained access and quickly extinguished the fire and conducted a search of the building clearing it of any occupants.

Fire was brought under control quickly and no extension was found. The fire was contained to the kitchen cabinets with minimal fire damage.

Smoke and water damage was contained to the first floor. The residential sprinkler system

activated and contained the fire to the area of origin. One occupant was displaced by this fire

and they have been put in contact with Red Cross.



Civilian Injuries: None

Emergency Service Injuries: None

Special Circumstances: The residence is located on the southern border of the city, first

Engine arrived fairly quickly, other responding units had to travel some distance delaying

assistance to Engine 3.

Fire Cause: At this time the fire remains under investigation, however there is no evidence,

physical or circumstantial to suggest an intentionally set fire.

Estimated Dollar Loss: $50,000

Incident Commander: Battalion Chief Kenneth Proulx