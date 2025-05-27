Five-Run Seventh Salvages Series Finale with Somerset

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (17-27) ended their six-game skid with a series-finale win over the Somerset Patriots (22-22) at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday afternoon, 7-5. New Hampshire erased a 4-2 deficit in the bottom of the seventh when first baseman Peyton Williams launched his second two-run home run in two days to tie the game at 4-4. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, catcher Jacob Sharp drove in three runs with a bases-clearing double and capped off a decisive five-run inning.

Box Score

New Hampshire starter Rafael Sanchez lasted four innings and allowed two earned runs with three punchouts. Sanchez entered the top of the fifth inning with four scoreless frames and was taken out for Michael Dominguez with runners on first and second and no outs. Dominguez lasted 2-1/3 innings and surrendered one earned run, three walks with four strikeouts.

Right-handed reliever Conor Larkin (W, 3-1) followed and took the win with 1-2/3 scoreless, hitless frames with a pair of strikeouts. Alex Amalfi (S, 1) squared away the Patriots in the top of the ninth inning with one earned run on two hits to pick up his first-career Double-A save.

Somerset’s Jordany Ventura suffered the loss having pitched the five-run bottom of the seventh inning and exited with five earned runs after one inning. Somerset starter Bailey Dees dealt three scoreless frames before giving up two earned in the fourth and finished up after 4-1/3 innings.

The FisherCats grabbed their first lead of the series in the bottom of the fourth inning. New Hampshire led off the frame with left fielder Jace Bohrofen’s single before Williams ambushed a first pitch single off of the right field wall to put runners on first and third with no outs. That set the table for New Hampshire’s Cade Doughty, who beat out an infield single that plated Bohrofen from third. A fielder’s choice put runners on the corners for third baseman Alex De Jesus to sky a sacrifice fly to right field and cash in Williams to put the Cats in front 2-0 after four innings.

The Patriots bounced back in the top of the fifth inning after back-to-back singles ended Sanchez’s day. Somerset third baseman Dylan Jasso welcomed Dominguez into the game with a three-run shot to give the Patriots a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Somerset extended their lead in the top of the seventh inning when it put two men on with walks to start the inning. Patriots shortstop George Lombard Jr. was cashed in on a New Hampshire fielding error when both runners attempted steals and an errant throw to second allowed the run to score.

Despite putting the game-tying run in scoring position, Somerset came up short as Amalfi slammed the door with two strikeouts to secure New Hampshire’s 7-5 win.