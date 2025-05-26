    Memorial Day 2025: ‘A nation that does not honor its heroes will not long endure’

    , ,

    “A nation that does not honor its heroes will not long endure.” — Abraham Lincoln

    MANCHESTER, NH – After a weekend of weather ups and downs Monday proved to be the perfect day for a parade, which was fortunate as it coincided with Manchester’s annual Memorial Day Parade.

    It’s a day to honor and mourn the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, originally known as Decoration Day, but now is a day that we can all show our pride in those who have served and protected our country through their service.

    Photo Gallery/Jeffrey Hastings

