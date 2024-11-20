Gov.-Elect Ayotte Launches Website, Seeks Applicants to Serve

Kelly Ayotte talks with a voter. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

NASHUA, N.H. — Today, Governor-Elect Kelly Ayotte’s Transition Team launched its official website. Through the website, Ayotte’s transition team is seeking applicants to serve New Hampshire and input from Granite Staters. Future transition announcements and updates will be posted on the site.

Governor-Elect Ayotte released the following statement on seeking applicants to serve the state:

“As we lay the groundwork to keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free, I invite anyone who is interested in serving our state to send in an application to join the team. Working together, we’ll take on our state’s toughest challenges, from tackling our housing crisis to strengthening our mental health system.”