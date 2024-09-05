Grand jury indictments for Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man, involved in a crash in May that caused the death of his passenger, was indicted on a negligent homicide charge.
A Hillsborough County grand jury indicted Kevin Hicks, 53, whose address is listed as the FIT homeless shelter at 199 Manchester St., on the felony charge in connection with the death of Catherine Gagne, 50.
On May 30, 2024, Hicks was driving a 2009 Mercury Mariner when he allegedly struck a 2020 black GMC Sierra, operated by a 37-year-old Merrimack man, head-on. The crash happened on Massabesic Street, between Valley and Jewett streets. Gagne died in the crash and multiple people were seriously injured.
Robert Eastman, 55, already indicted for second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend, is now facing a charge of being a habitual offender.
Eastman, whose address is listed in the indictment as in care of Attorneys Delia McCarthy and Jamie Brooks, was indicted for driving on June 14, 2023 while being prohibited because he is a certified habitual offender.
That morning, he is accused of killing his girlfriend, Laurie Maclellan, 59, by stabbing her to death in her apartment at 297 Hanover St. Eastman was indicted for second-degree murder and on two counts of falsifying physical evidence for removing blood from himself and from the crime scene.
Dylan Reynolds, 39, of 322 Central St., was indicted on two counts of trafficking in persons. Between Nov. 1, 2022 and Feb. 10, 2023, Reynolds is accused of controlling a 20-year-old woman with drugs, compelling her to engage in sexual intercourse for his benefit and making her accompany him in a car when he went to purchase drugs.
The grand jury handed up 273 indictments. Among them were:
- Edward K. Abbott, 55, of 205 Wilson St., #2, criminal threatening with a firearm. Overnight on May 16-17, 2024, Abbott is accused of pointing a firearm at J.C., 38.
- Adrian Allen, 21, of 1061 Elm St., #303, burglary. On March 29, 2024, Allen is accused of breaking into the residence of E.W. with the intent to commit simple assault.
- Benny Amadiz, 46, of 141 Laurel St., Apt. A, reckless conduct, deadly weapon; illegal possession of cocaine in excess of a half-ounce with the intent to sell; possession of crack cocaine, and possession of more than five grams of fentanyl with intent to sell. On May 13, 2024 in Manchester, Amadiz is accused of driving at a high rate of speed on public roads, driving through stop signs and red lights, and operating a motor vehicle in the wrong direction of traffic, endangering the public.
- Megan Bankcroft, 19, of 345 Lake Ave., #5, two counts of second-degree assault. On May 29, 2024, Bankroft is accused of squeezing the face of A.F., a five-month-old infant, causing bruising. She also is accused of bruising the baby’s ear by pulling it.
- Sebastian Bellio, 66, of 55 South Main St., #603, criminal restraint. On May 15, 2024, Bellio is accused of standing in front of the door and, holding a gun, threatening K.W. that she was not leaving the apartment.
- Christopher Bourgeois, 37, of 11 Hackett Hill Road, second-degree assault, domestic violence. On April 20, 2024, Bourgeois is accused of punching G.E. in the face, breaking her nose.
- Osvaldo Cancela Rivera, 38, 620 Silver St., #2, two counts of reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On April 12, 2024, Cancela Rivera is accused of driving off while Officer McClay’s arm was inside his vehicle, dragging the officer.
- Daquahn Cromer, 27, of 281 Auburn St., #3, second-degree assault, domestic violence kidnapping, and criminal restraint. On March 25, 2024, Cromer is accused of choking K.D., causing impeded breathing, and tying her up and shoving a sock in her mouth saying, “shut up, there’s a cop outside.”
- Patrick Damboise, 57, of 281 Auburn St., #3, receiving stolen property. On Aug. 4, 2022, Damboise is accused of possessing a stolen Suburu Outback with a Vermont registration.
- Melissa DeForge, 35, of 168 Valley St., falsifying physical evidence. Between Aug. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, DeForge is accused of knowing Matthew Venable injured JaD., but did not take JaD. to be seen by medical professionals.
- Jose Delgado Tarrats, 39, of 89 Circle Village Way, #10, domestic violence, criminal threatening and felon in possession of a deadly weapon. On June 2, 2024 in Manchester, Delgado Tarrats is accused of threatening to murder S.M. by saying, “I will chop you into pieces and no one will ever find you….” He also allegedly possessed a Glock 17 firearm.
- Robert Desmond, 43, homeless in Manchester, escape. On June 3, 2024, Desmond is accused of escaping from official confinement after being court ordered onto electronic monitoring through the Assertive Community Treatment program which provides treatment for individuals struggling with mental illness.
- Oumar Diallo, 22, of The Bronx, NY, receiving stolen property and three counts of theft by deception. On April 15, 2024 in Bedford, Diallo is accused of stealing more than $1,501 from N.T. and M.T. by misleading them into thinking their son had been arrested and the money was needed for bail.
- Jacob Doyle, 28, of 19 Bridge St., Apt. #3, Deering, two counts of reckless conduct, domestic violence. On Sept. 13, 2023 in Deering, Doyle is accused of placing E.L. in danger of serious bodily injury when he headbutted her and grabbed her by the hair and threw her into a wall.
- Justice Forsythe, 21, of 345 Lake Ave., #5, second-degree assault, victim under the age of 15. On May 24, 2028, Forsythe is accused of pushing 15-month-old A.B. in the chest causing him to hit his head on the railing of a pack and play, sustaining a hematoma.
- Salatiel Garcia Santos, 35, of 274 Laurel St., #2, two counts of burglary. On May 12, 2024, Garcia Santos is accused of entering 246 East High St., Apt. 2, with the intent to commit criminal threatening.
- Tyrone Hall, 30, 241 Auburn St., criminal threatening, theft by unauthorized taking, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief. On May 7, 2024, Hall is accused of pointing a gun at K.D. and threatening to kill her with it – her own gun.
On April 13, 2024, he is accused of causing more than $1,500 in damage to windows at TGI Fridays.
- Alejandro Herrera Delgado, 29, of Pompano Beach, Fla., criminal mischief, conduct after an accident and reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On May 25, 2024 in Manchester, Herrera Delgado is accused of driving the wrong way on Maple Street at a high rate of speed and striking an oncoming vehicle operated by N.P.L., placing N.P.L and the public in danger of serious bodily injury, and he then fled the scene. He also is accused of recklessly causing property damage when he drove a vehicle into a building at 269 Cedar Street.
- Hilario Jean, 50, of 57 Broadway, Methuen, Mass., forgery. On June 26, 2023 in Manchester, Jean is accused of forging a check for $50,000 at Charter Oak Credit Union.
- Nicholas P. Knee, 41, whose address is listed as the FIT homeless shelter at 199 Manchester St., six counts of arson. On May 8, 2024, Knee is accused of using a butane torch to start fires on the rear stairs of 121-139 Middle St.; on the rear porch and stairs of 111 West Merrimack St.; on the fence abutting 77 Pleasant St.; on a propane grill at 96 West Merrimack St.; on the rear porch and stairs at 97 West Merrimack St., and at the rear entrance and door at 75 Pleasant St.
- Angeline Lavalliere, 50, 491 Maple St., #3, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Oct. 13, 2023, Lavalliere is accused of driving a motor vehicle at A.B. and J.M.
- Shannon Lennox, 47, of 55 Butler St., Hillsboro, two counts of reckless conduct. On Dec. 26, 2023 in Hillsboro, Lennox is accused of permitting Giovanni Rivera access to an 11-year-old knowing Rivera had allegedly sexually assaulted the child and had a propensity to commit further acts against the child. Betty MacKenzie, 31, of the same address, also was indicted on one count of reckless conduct alleging she also let Rivera have access to the child.
- Rivera, 31, of 61 S. Policy St., Salem, was indicted on 11 charges including two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault; attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault; felonious sexual assault; second-degree assault; attempted second-degree assault and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child. On Dec. 26, 2023 in Hillsboro, Rivera is accused of digitally penetrating the anal opening of a 9-year-old. Between Nov. 1, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2023 in Hillsboro, he allegedly inserted his tongue into the oral opening of the child and put his hands down the child’s pants, touched her “intimate or sexual parts” and forcibly kissed her. He also is accused of punching an area near the child’s head in an attempted assault and twice choking the child.
- Sarah Linehan, 50, of 379 Wallace Road, Bedford, second-degree assault, domestic violence. On March 19, 2024 in Bedford, Linehan is accused of choking an 11-year-old household member.
- Irakoze Martin, 25, of 281 Central St., #1, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking. On May 9, 2024, Martin is accused of entering the home of B.B. and then taking B.B.’s black Pontiac G6 from his driveway.
- Jacob Morrissette, 26, of 488 Washington Drive, Washington, theft by unauthorized taking. On April 23, 2023 in Manchester, Morrissette is accused of stealing K.P.’s Wolf RX50 moped from the backyard of her apartment building.
- Lisa Packard, 53, of 3 Cassidy Place, Bridgewater, Mass., criminal mischief and interference with fire alarm apparatus. On May 12, 2024 in Manchester, Packard is accused of breaking a sprinkler head in Room 201 at the Residence Inn, 40 Lake Ave., causing more than $1,500 in damage.
- Jessica Pilla, 31, of 20 Willard St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On May 7, 2024 in Bedford, Pilla is accused of operating a motor vehicle in the wrong direction on Interstate 293 South, putting the public in danger of serious bodily injury.
- Aaron Pinard, 48, of 3004 Bodwell Road, theft by unauthorized taking. On Nov. 15, 2023 in Bedford, Pinard is accused of stealing $14,497 in deposits from Staples, 85 South River Road.
- David D. Richardson, 51, of 32 O’Malley St., two counts of criminal threatening, deadly weapon, and one charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On May 20, 2024, Richardson is accused of threatening J.W. when he said, “I have an AK-47. I am going to get it right now.” He also allegedly stood in a window of 32 O’Malley St. with what appeared to be a firearm and then tapped the window while looking at J.W. The possession charge alleges he had a realistic AK-47 BB gun that shoots metal pellets.
- D’Andre Sabala, 24, of 282 Massabesic St., #1, two counts of attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon; four counts of reckless conduct deadly weapon; felon in possession of a deadly weapon; criminal threatening; domestic violence, criminal threatening, and falsifying physical evidence. On May 13, 2024, Sabala is accused of firing a gun four times at X.R. and S.Q., Sabala’s intimate partner. The falsifying evidence charge accuses Sabala of hiding the firearm so it would not be available in the police investigation.
- Ryan Sanchez Montanez, 24, of 391 Manchester St., second-degree assault, first-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless conduct. On July 2, 2024, Sanchez Montanez is accused of grabbing the hair or ear(s) of a 3-year-old child, causing the child to suffer internal bleeding. He also is accused of delaying seeking treatment for the child.
- Gary Snair, 60, of 61 Red Fox Crossing, Deering, aggravated felonious sexual assault, attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault and indecent exposure and lewdness. On July 18, 2015, Snair is accused of performing fellatio on a 7-year-old and attempting to penetrate the vagina of a 7-year-old with his fingers.
- Paul Tanguay, 51, of 330 Manchester St., third floor, 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. On March 14, 2024, Tanguay is accused of possessing videos and photographs of prepubescent girls engaged in sexually explicit acts with men and women, with one child a toddler.
- John Adrian Velasquez, 41, of 150 Kelly St., first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. On May 13, 2024, Velasquez is accused of swinging a knife at Z.F., 19, cutting him on the left cheek.
- Matthew Venable, 33, of 168 Valley St., #2, eight counts domestic violence, second-degree assault and one charge of falsifying physical evidence. Between Aug. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, Venable it accused of abusing a 9-year-old child when he struck the child with a wrapped and/or twisted towel, a hanger, and/or a belt with sufficient force to leave marks, cuts and/or welts on the child’s body. The falsifying evidence charge alleges Venable prevented the child from being seen by medical providers because he believed an investigation was underway.
- Troy Zanis, 49, of 16 Floral Ave., Raymond, operating a motor vehicle after being certified a habitual offender, reckless conduct, deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine and psilocin and psilocybin. On May 11, 2024 in Manchester, Zanis is accused of placing the public in danger of serious bodily injury when he drove a motor vehicle on Hooksett Road, passing on the left into the opposite lane of traffic, while attempting to evade Manchester police.