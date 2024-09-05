Grand jury indictments for Hillsborough County Superior Court North

Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man, involved in a crash in May that caused the death of his passenger, was indicted on a negligent homicide charge.

A Hillsborough County grand jury indicted Kevin Hicks, 53, whose address is listed as the FIT homeless shelter at 199 Manchester St., on the felony charge in connection with the death of Catherine Gagne, 50.

On May 30, 2024, Hicks was driving a 2009 Mercury Mariner when he allegedly struck a 2020 black GMC Sierra, operated by a 37-year-old Merrimack man, head-on. The crash happened on Massabesic Street, between Valley and Jewett streets. Gagne died in the crash and multiple people were seriously injured.

Robert Eastman, 55, already indicted for second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend, is now facing a charge of being a habitual offender.

Eastman, whose address is listed in the indictment as in care of Attorneys Delia McCarthy and Jamie Brooks, was indicted for driving on June 14, 2023 while being prohibited because he is a certified habitual offender.

That morning, he is accused of killing his girlfriend, Laurie Maclellan, 59, by stabbing her to death in her apartment at 297 Hanover St. Eastman was indicted for second-degree murder and on two counts of falsifying physical evidence for removing blood from himself and from the crime scene.

Dylan Reynolds, 39, of 322 Central St., was indicted on two counts of trafficking in persons. Between Nov. 1, 2022 and Feb. 10, 2023, Reynolds is accused of controlling a 20-year-old woman with drugs, compelling her to engage in sexual intercourse for his benefit and making her accompany him in a car when he went to purchase drugs.

The grand jury handed up 273 indictments. Among them were:

Edward K. Abbott, 55, of 205 Wilson St., #2, criminal threatening with a firearm. Overnight on May 16-17, 2024, Abbott is accused of pointing a firearm at J.C., 38.

Adrian Allen, 21, of 1061 Elm St., #303, burglary. On March 29, 2024, Allen is accused of breaking into the residence of E.W. with the intent to commit simple assault.

Benny Amadiz, 46, of 141 Laurel St., Apt. A, reckless conduct, deadly weapon; illegal possession of cocaine in excess of a half-ounce with the intent to sell; possession of crack cocaine, and possession of more than five grams of fentanyl with intent to sell. On May 13, 2024 in Manchester, Amadiz is accused of driving at a high rate of speed on public roads, driving through stop signs and red lights, and operating a motor vehicle in the wrong direction of traffic, endangering the public.

Megan Bankcroft, 19, of 345 Lake Ave., #5, two counts of second-degree assault. On May 29, 2024, Bankroft is accused of squeezing the face of A.F., a five-month-old infant, causing bruising. She also is accused of bruising the baby’s ear by pulling it.

Sebastian Bellio, 66, of 55 South Main St., #603, criminal restraint. On May 15, 2024, Bellio is accused of standing in front of the door and, holding a gun, threatening K.W. that she was not leaving the apartment.

Christopher Bourgeois, 37, of 11 Hackett Hill Road, second-degree assault, domestic violence. On April 20, 2024, Bourgeois is accused of punching G.E. in the face, breaking her nose.

Osvaldo Cancela Rivera, 38, 620 Silver St., #2, two counts of reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On April 12, 2024, Cancela Rivera is accused of driving off while Officer McClay’s arm was inside his vehicle, dragging the officer.

Daquahn Cromer, 27, of 281 Auburn St., #3, second-degree assault, domestic violence kidnapping, and criminal restraint. On March 25, 2024, Cromer is accused of choking K.D., causing impeded breathing, and tying her up and shoving a sock in her mouth saying, “shut up, there’s a cop outside.”

Patrick Damboise, 57, of 281 Auburn St., #3, receiving stolen property. On Aug. 4, 2022, Damboise is accused of possessing a stolen Suburu Outback with a Vermont registration.

Melissa DeForge, 35, of 168 Valley St., falsifying physical evidence. Between Aug. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, DeForge is accused of knowing Matthew Venable injured JaD., but did not take JaD. to be seen by medical professionals.

Jose Delgado Tarrats, 39, of 89 Circle Village Way, #10, domestic violence, criminal threatening and felon in possession of a deadly weapon. On June 2, 2024 in Manchester, Delgado Tarrats is accused of threatening to murder S.M. by saying, “I will chop you into pieces and no one will ever find you….” He also allegedly possessed a Glock 17 firearm.

Robert Desmond, 43, homeless in Manchester, escape. On June 3, 2024, Desmond is accused of escaping from official confinement after being court ordered onto electronic monitoring through the Assertive Community Treatment program which provides treatment for individuals struggling with mental illness.

Oumar Diallo, 22, of The Bronx, NY, receiving stolen property and three counts of theft by deception. On April 15, 2024 in Bedford, Diallo is accused of stealing more than $1,501 from N.T. and M.T. by misleading them into thinking their son had been arrested and the money was needed for bail.

Jacob Doyle, 28, of 19 Bridge St., Apt. #3, Deering, two counts of reckless conduct, domestic violence. On Sept. 13, 2023 in Deering, Doyle is accused of placing E.L. in danger of serious bodily injury when he headbutted her and grabbed her by the hair and threw her into a wall.

Justice Forsythe, 21, of 345 Lake Ave., #5, second-degree assault, victim under the age of 15. On May 24, 2028, Forsythe is accused of pushing 15-month-old A.B. in the chest causing him to hit his head on the railing of a pack and play, sustaining a hematoma.

Salatiel Garcia Santos, 35, of 274 Laurel St., #2, two counts of burglary. On May 12, 2024, Garcia Santos is accused of entering 246 East High St., Apt. 2, with the intent to commit criminal threatening.

Tyrone Hall, 30, 241 Auburn St., criminal threatening, theft by unauthorized taking, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief. On May 7, 2024, Hall is accused of pointing a gun at K.D. and threatening to kill her with it – her own gun.

On April 13, 2024, he is accused of causing more than $1,500 in damage to windows at TGI Fridays.