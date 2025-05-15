Increased demand at NH Food Bank as ‘food insecurity’ rates rise across the state

According to a new Feeding America study, overall food insecurity in NH has increased to 10.7% or 1 in 9 individuals, while child food insecurity rates have climbed to 14.4%

MANCHESTER, NH – Amid increased costs, federal funding cuts and rising food insecurity rates, the New Hampshire Food Bank, the only food bank in the state and a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, is reigniting its call to action, encouraging Granite Staters to take action to help fight hunger statewide.

According to a new Feeding America study, food insecurity rates are on the rise across the U.S.—including right here in New Hampshire. Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries and local meal programs, recently released Map the Meal Gap 2025, which reports nearly 150,000 New Hampshire residents experience food insecurity—with more than 36,000 of those being children. The study indicates 10.7% of all New Hampshire residents experience food insecurity—roughly one in nine people. Food insecurity rates for New Hampshire children have also steadily increased, rising to 14.4%.

“At the New Hampshire Food Bank, we believe all Granite Staters should have access to the nourishing foods they need to thrive,” said Elsy Cipriani, Executive Director, New Hampshire Food Bank. “Whether it is distributing food statewide through our network of more than 420 partner agencies, like food pantries, senior centers, afterschool programs and more, or fighting the root causes of hunger through innovative programs and outreach, the New Hampshire Food Bank is uniquely positioned to make a significant and tangible impact in the lives of our neighbors experiencing hunger throughout the state. With the continued support of residents, volunteers, businesses and more, we can reach our goal of eliminating hunger here in New Hampshire.”

The following statistics reflect New Hampshire food insecurity rates by county, according to the 2025 Feeding America report:

Belknap – Overall: 11.4%; Child: 16.4%

Carroll – Overall: 11%; Child: 17.5%

Cheshire – Overall: 11.7%; Child: 17%

Coös – Overall: 14.6%; Child: 22.1%

Grafton – Overall: 11.6%; Child: 16%

Hillsborough – Overall: 10.5%; Child: 14.3%

Merrimack – Overall: 10.7%; Child: 13.9%

Rockingham – Overall: 9%; Child: 11%

Strafford – Overall: 11.4%; Child: 14.3%

Sullivan – Overall: 12.1%; Child: 17.2%

In recent months, the New Hampshire Food Bank has faced uncertain and rising costs, as well as significant funding cuts to its NH Feeding NH program, which supports the purchase of fresh, nutritious produce, protein and dairy directly from New Hampshire farms. Amid this, the New Hampshire Food Bank is experiencing an increase in demand from its agencies, with distribution of food increasing by 13% year-over-year.

To overcome these hurdles, the New Hampshire Food Bank will be raising funds for its NH Feeding NH program during the statewide, online fundraiser, NH Gives, on June 10 and 11. In 2024, more than 1,000 nonprofits participated, and the New Hampshire Food Bank raised more than $24,700 for this program. This year, the New Hampshire Food Bank aims to raise $30,000 during NH Gives to ensure the longevity of this critical program that helps feed our neighbors and supports Granite State farmers.

The New Hampshire Food Bank is also launching its 2025 Summer Meals Challenge, which will provide critical support to New Hampshire families. A generous donor will match every gift up to $100,000.

The New Hampshire Food Bank provides an array of services, including Culinary Job Training, Mobile Food Pantries, a Production Garden, the Nutrition Pantry Program, and SNAP Outreach and Application Assistance, among many others. In 2024, the New Hampshire Food Bank distributed more than 17 million pounds of food to its more than 420 partner agencies statewide. In addition to distributing food to all corners of the state, the New Hampshire Food Bank provides an array of programing designed to address the root causes of hunger.

Residents looking to support the New Hampshire Food Bank can:

Donate: for every $1 donated, 96 cents directly supports New Hampshire Food Bank’s programming

Volunteer: visit nhfoodbank.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities

Host a Food Drive: host a food drive or consider donating some of the New Hampshire Food Bank’s “Most Needed Items”

Participate in Local Events: participate in upcoming programming and events happening throughout the state

About the New Hampshire Food Bank The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, has been working to relieve hunger in the Granite State since 1984. In 2024, as the state’s only food bank, the New Hampshire Food Bank efficiently procured and distributed more than 17 million pounds of food to people in need through more than 420 non-profit registered agencies. Agencies include food pantries, neighborhood centers, low-income housing sites, senior nutrition centers, family crisis centers, hospices, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, after school programs, and day care centers. For more information about the New Hampshire Food Bank, please visit www.nhfoodbank.org. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.