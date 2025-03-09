International Women’s Day demonstration and rally held in Concord

Crowd in front of the State Capital grounds, during the International Women’s Day rally and protest held in Concord. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

CONCORD, NH – In honor of International Women’s Day, a peaceful protest rally was held at the State Capitol on March 8. A few hundred men, women, and children gathered on State Street during the afternoon carrying signs and placards taking issue with the Trump administration policies.

They took advantage of the day to express support for Women’s Rights, solving climate change, the defense of democracy, Trans and LBGT rights and U.S. support for Ukraine. Signs visible among attendees were largely anti-Elon Musk, very anti-Putin, protesting cuts to Medicare and Social Security and the mass layoffs of federal workers, to name a few.

A small group of about a dozen counter protesters, led by former Congressional candidate Lily Tang Williams, featured anti-trans and anti-abortion messaging.

The event was organized by Fifty Fifty One NH (505001), a local faction of a grassroots nationwide protest movement organized at the start of the second Trump administration.

The group’s name originated from the concept of having synchronized protests in each of the 50 states on one day in response to the flurry of executive orders as well as what is perceived as the “Project 2025” agenda. The first synchronized demonstrations were held on February 5th and now are continuing regularly.

Danielle Zovel, one of the 505001 NH group, described the objective of the demonstration, saying, “The biggest thing is we need to stand up for the Constitution. The people in the government took an oath to support our Constitution and to stand for the people. They work for us. It’s time for them to act like they work for us instead of supporting the billionaires and the 1%. They’re not the ones paying taxes. We are, and they keep cutting taxes for them more and more, and it’s not sufficient. It’s not working.”

International Women’s Day origins are in the early 1900s in response to the turbulence and inequalities of the rapidly industrializing world. IWD has been celebrated globally for more than a century and represents a powerful Women’s Rights movement organized around thinking globally and acting locally

