January Grand Jury indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – A city woman is facing the possibility of life in prison after being indicted in connection with an overdose death in December 2023.

A Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury indicted Lisa A. Larivee, 52, of 495 Old Wellington Road, Apt. 209, on charges of sale of a controlled drug, death resulting; sale of a controlled drug, and two counts of possession of a controlled drug –fentanyl and suboxone.

According to the indictments, on Dec. 8, 2023, Larivee sold fentanyl to S.S., 54, who subsequently injected, inhaled or ingested it, causing S.S.’s death. If convicted of that charge, Larivee could be sentenced to life in prison.

What is a Grand Jury indictment? According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. If you have a question about this information contact the Hillsborough County Superior Court. If you have court documents to show that you have been cleared of charges, contact publisher@inklink.news

The grand jury handed up 346 indictments in January. Among the others indicted were:

Taqi Emad Al Badani, 21, of 191 Maple St., reckless conduct, domestic violence. On Nov. 26, 2024 in Bedford, Al Badani is accused of trying to hit a person with his car.

Jorge Alvarado, 46, of 725 Union St., willful concealment – theft. On Jan. 19, 2024, Alvarado is accused, along with others, of taking more than $1,500 in merchandise from Victoria’s Secret at the Mall of New Hampshire.

Louis Alvarado, 35, homeless, robbery. On Nov. 10, 2024 in Manchester, Alvarado is accused of using force on a person in stealing a cell phone.

Ramon Ayala, 52, of 65 Hecker St., second floor, two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, pattern of sexual assault; three charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault; prostitution; witness tampering, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Between Jan. 21, 2016 and Jan. 21, 2018, Ayala is accused of engaging in a pattern of sexual assault involving a child who was 8-years-old when the assaults first began. One of the charges alleges he grabbed the child by the hair and forced a sex act. The prostitution charge involves another 8-year-old child who Ayala, on Jan. 21, 2018 is accused of asking her if she wanted to earn $2 in exchange for a sex act. The witness tampering indictment accuses him of telling the child “If you tell anyone I’ll snap you.”

Edward D. Barton, 48, of 662 Corning Road, Apt. 17, two counts of reckless conduct; two counts of operating a motor vehicle after certification as a habitual offender, and one charge of falsifying physical evidence. The charges are in connection with two separate police pursuits. On Sept. 29, 2024, Barton is accused of driving at excessive speeds while being pursued by Manchester police. The falsifying physical evidence charge accuses him of hiding the car from police. On Nov. 1, 2024, Barton allegedly was involved in a second police chase during which he drove a van at excessive speeds, endangering other motorists.

Nicholas Bennett, 42, of 14 Glenwood Road, Hampton Falls, two counts of robbery and one charge of falsifying physical evidence. On Nov. 3, 2024 in Manchester, Bennett is accused of using force on two people he robbed.

Steven Bergeron, 36, of 534 Lincoln St., criminal threatening, deadly weapon; witness tampering; falsifying physical evidence; possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. On Nov. 1, 2024, Bergeron is accused of threatening an individual with a knife; telling a woman to leave because police were called, and then hiding the knife.

Jonathan Bodwell, 38, of 406 Hanover St., willful concealment – theft, and three counts of willful concealment, two prior convictions. Between Dec. 30, 2023 and Jan. 8, 2024, Bodwell is accused of acting in concert with others to steal merchandise worth more than $1,500 from BJ’s Wholesale Club, 200 John E. Devine Drive. Bodwell, acting in concert with others, also allegedly stole items from Best Buy on three separate occasions in January 2024.

Jonathan Boudle, 42, of 467 Beech St., Apt. 14, aggravated felonious sexual assault, pattern of sexual assault; aggravated felonious sexual assault, and felonious sexual assault. Between July 1, 2020 and June 2, 2021, Boudle is accused of sexually abusing a girl, who was 12 when the assaults began.

Jason Buttrick, 33, of 18 Main St., Apt. 6, Ashland, computer services use prohibited. On April 1, 2024 in Manchester, Buttrick is accused of using a computer to entice a child, under the age of 16, to “take your pants off and have some fun time” with him and to “Please, just like, show me something.”

Marvin Collins, 45, of 657 Central St., theft by unauthorized taking. Between Dec. 17, 2023 and Feb. 29, 2024, Collins is accused of stealing more than $1,500 in Sunglass Hut bank deposits.

Justin Conley, 45, of 199 Dolly Road, Lyndonville, Vt., criminal threatening and felon in possession of a deadly weapon. On Aug. 28, 2024 in Manchester, Conley is accused of threatening to stab J.M.

Rebecca Porteous Dart, 43, of 355 Rimmon St., Unit 3, credit card fraud. On Sept. 28, 2023 in Goffstown, Dart is accused of using a photo of someone’s credit card to obtain more than $1,500 in services.

Bryan S Dillon, 38, of 15 Washington Circle, Hillsboro, theft by unauthorized taking. Between Jan. 1, 2022 and May 3, 2023, Dillon is accused of taking more than $1,500 belonging to the American Legion of Hillsboro.

Wade Dos Santos, 67, of 56 Morton St., domestic violence, criminal threatening; criminal threatening; criminal restraint, and false imprisonment. On Nov. 7, 2024, Dos Santos is accused of threatening two people. He allegedly threatened one person with a knife telling him “somebody is going to die.” Dos Santos, allegedly armed with a pickaxe and sledge hammer, jumped onto the hood of a car, in which the second person was in, preventing her from leaving.

Hailey Doyle, 25, of 1061 Elm St., two counts of domestic violence, criminal threatening. On Nov. 3, 2024, Doyle is accused of threatening two people with a knife. One of the charges alleges she told one person “I’m going to stab you,” and allegedly held the knife to the second individual’s face.

Kolden Dudley, 37, of 219 Colby Hill Road, Madison, manufacture of child sexual abuse images – solicitation and three counts of computer services use prohibited. On Aug. 22, 2024 and Aug. 27, 2024, Dudley is accused of soliciting an individual, who he thought was 14-years-old, to participate in sexually explicit conduct and asked her to send him pics of her vagina or breasts.

Jeffrey Gagne, 39, of 26 Lincoln St., reckless conduct and operating a motor vehicle after being certified a habitual offender. On Aug. 10, 2024, Gagne is accused of driving at excessive speeds in an attempt to elude Manchester police and failing to stop or slow down at various intersections, placing the public in danger of serious bodily injury.

Grant B. Gentzel, 20, of 114 Jewett St., Apt. 3, criminal mischief. On June 12, 2024, Gentzel is accused of causing more than $1,500 in damage to an individual’s car, television and apartment.

Justin Hart, 26, of 84 Elm St., Northfield, first-degree assault, domestic violence. On April 24, 2024 in Manchester, Hart is accused of forcibly grabbing a person by the hair removing a large lump of hair from the scalp.

Drae-Shawn E. Hernandez, 29, of 232 Lake Ave., kidnapping; second-degree assault, and criminal restraint. On Oct. 7, 2024, Hernandez is accused of confining J.K. in a shed for the purpose of terrorizing him, beating him with a pole and grabbing and punching him when he tried to run away.

Edwin Jimenez-Gomez, 22, of 24 Chatham Drive, Bedford, criminal threatening with a firearm. On Oct. 2, 2023 in Manchester, Jimenez-Gomez is accused of pointing a gun at D.S. during an argument.

Timothy Kimball, 21, of 55 Butler St., Hillsboro, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary. On Nov. 5, 2024 in Hillsboro, Kimball, with others, went to the residence of J.H. with a knife and attempted to kick down the door. Nicholas Porch, 19, of the same address, was indicted on the same charges.

Anthony Koschalk-Holloway, 27, of 510 Dubuque St., #3, criminal mischief. On Aug. 21, 2024, Koschalk-Holloway is accused of breaking the windshield on A.A.’s vehicle and pouring oil on its interior and exterior, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

Adrian Lamb, 19, of 200 Circle Road, 12A, domestic violence, criminal threatening. On Oct. 6, 2024, Lamb is accused of being in his vehicle, pursuing a woman and pointing a gun at her.

Sean Lavallee, 45, of 280 Conant St., 12 counts of second-degree assault; criminal restraint; and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. Between June 4 and June 6, 2023, Lavallee is accused of choking a woman four separate times, striking her in the head with a butane torch and using it to burn her shoulder. On Sept. 6, 2023, Lavallee allegedly slammed her head on the trunk of a vehicle, causing concussion-like injuries. On Dec. 26, 2023, he is accused of biting her on her right arm when she was sleeping, choking her three separate times and punching her in the face fracturing her right orbital bone. The misdemeanor offense accuses him of damaging two of her televisions, a dresser, window blinds and a bean bag chair.

Corey Leblanc, 30, whose address is listed as the Families in Transition shelter at 199 Manchester St., theft by unauthorized taking. On Jan. 22, Leblanc is accused of stealing a black 2022 Chevrolet Malibu owned by Enterprise Rental.

Yan Leek, 34, of 37 Royal Lane, Apt. 1, Londonderry, theft by unauthorized taking and falsifying physical evidence. On Oct. 31, 2024, Leek is accused of taking a firearm by D.P. and then hiding it from police.

Remy Lopez, 39, of 149 Portland Ave., Dover, domestic violence, criminal threatening. On Oct. 14, 2024 in Manchester, Lopez is accused of threatening to “shoot and stab” a woman and her son until they bled.

Melissa Mooney, 40, 79 Gilford Ave., Laconia, two counts of hand guns armed career criminal. According to the indictments, on April 23, 2024 in Manchester, Mooney was in possession of two firearms having been convicted of three separate felonies.

Rebecca Motta, 36, of 61 Chestnut St., New Bedford, Mass., organized retail crime enterprise and willful concealment. On May 29, 2023 in Bedford, Motta is accused of conspiring with one or more individuals to steal merchandise from the New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet, 9 Leavy Drive, and resell the merchandise.

Mark Nyomah, 19, of 439 Lincoln St., two counts of criminal threatening. On Nov. 8, 2024, Nyomah is accused of pointing a firearm at S.M. and then, while holding the gun, chasing both S.M. and C.B.

Jason Philbrick, 45, of 45 Hecker St., four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, pattern of assault. Between May 23, 2016 and May 22, 2022, Philbrick is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child, beginning when the child was 9-years-old.

Matthew Pratt, 35, of 34 Chappy Lane, Salem, three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault; three counts of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, and second-degree assault. On Oct. 14, 2024 in Manchester, Pratt is accused of choking and forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman.

Analeysa Pringle, 25, whose address in listed as the Families in Transition shelter at 199 Manchester St., first-degree assault and two counts of falsifying physical evidence. On Oct. 26, 2024, Pringle is accused of stabbing D.H. with a knife. After, she allegedly threw a camouflage garment in the trash and hid the knife.

Peter Raby, 46, of 65 Bath St., insurance fraud. On June 16 2024, Raby is accused of submitting a fraudulent claim for $9,865 to Progressive Insurance.

Analian Rodriguez, 22, of 641 Hayward St., second-degree assault and attempted second-degree assault. On Oct. 18, 2024, Rodriguez is accused of cutting a 17-year-old with a knife when he was swinging the knife at a 19-year-old.

Victor Rodriguez, 31, of 42 School St., kidnapping. On July 29, 2024, Rodriguez is accused of confining a person in the vehicle he was driving.

Jesse Rondeau, 34, of 586 Rimmon St., armed career criminal; felonious use of a firearm; possession of a controlled drug – fentanyl, and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Sept. 6, 2024, Rondeau is accused of possessing drugs and a gun having been convicted of three prior felonies – first- and second-degree assault and sale of a controlled drug.

Maria Rosario, 51, of 70 West River Drive, Apt. 24, reckless conduct and second-degree assault. On April 30, 2024 in Bedford, Rosario is accused of driving the wrong way on Route 101 and causing a head-on collision near Liberty Hill Road. The second-degree assault charge alleges Rosario injured A.B. who was in the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Williams Salgado Montalvan, 42, of 349 Maple St., criminal threatening. On Oct. 6, 2024, Salgado Montalvan is accused of threatening a woman with an axe and telling her he “was going to kill her.”

Jonathan Serrano, 28, homeless, reckless conduct, deadly weapon; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon; felonious use of a firearm; receiving stolen property; possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, and possession of amphetamine. On May 27, 2024, Serrano is accused of driving at excessive speeds while being pursued by police and being in possession of a Colt Defender .45 caliber pistol that had been reported stolen.

Hakeem Shepherd, 37, of 82 Third St., hand guns armed career criminal; possession of crack cocaine; possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell; possession of cocaine; possession of cocaine with intent to sell; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and receiving stolen property. On Oct. 23, 2024, Shepherd is accused of being in possession of the drugs and a stolen firearm, having been previously convicted of possession of a controlled drug; assault and battery and strangulation of a pregnant victim in Lawrence (Mass.) District Court in March 2020, and assault with a deadly weapon in Middlesex County (Mass.) Superior Court in 2011.

Louis Sousa, 20, of 318 Spruce St., criminal threatening. On Oct. 7, 2024, Sousa is accused of pointing a B.B. gun at C.R. and saying, “I’m going to kill you.”

Stefanie Theriault, 40, homeless, possession of fentanyl, subsequent offense; possession of cocaine, subsequent offense; possession of cocaine with intent to sell, subsequent offense; and possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, subsequent offense. Therault is accused of possessing the drugs on Aug. 28, 2024 in Manchester. If convicted of the possession of fentanyl with intent to sell charge, she faces the possibility of life in prison.

Payson Tracy, 30, of 30 Joffre Road, Apt. 1, theft by unauthorized taking and robbery. On Oct. 29, 2024, Tracy is accused of taking a gun from a person.

Louis Walbourne, 44, of 46 Sullivan St., theft by unauthorized taking. On Nov. 4, 2024, Walbourne is accused of taking the keys to C.J.’s vehicle after a confrontation with C.J. and then driving away with the vehicle.