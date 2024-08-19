Jon Kiper has mastered the recipe for governing New Hampshire

To the Editor:

Chef Jon Kiper’s recipe for New Hampshire as Governor:

Enact policies that make it possible for working families to stay and thrive here. Legalize cannabis and dedicate the tax windfall affordable housing. Lower local property taxes in overburdened school districts by holding the state to its constitutional duty to equitably fund public education across the board.

As a small business owner, Jon knows what it’s like to meet a payroll. As the father of a school-age son, he knows the importance of a good, well-funded public school system. Moreover, as a former Town Councilor, he understands the budget challenges faced every day by New Hampshire communities.

Campaign-wise, Jon appreciates that working-class voters want to see an authentic candidate up close in order to “kick the tires” before they vote, so he is hitting the streets all over the state and not neglecting us here north of the notches. He recently met up with voters in our area, including at a publicized “Meet & Greet” Saturday in Berlin, and he plans to come back repeatedly before the September 10th Democratic Primary.

After Chris Sununu sent state police to physically sweep students from the UNH campus who were peacefully exercising their first amendment rights to protest the mass slaughter of civilians in Gaza, calling them all “antisemites,” only one candidate for governor, Jon Kiper, stood up for their constitutional right to be heard, and he did so by going to the scene to witness and expose, on video, the kind of draconian police state that Chris Sununu imposes whenever he disagrees with the political content of a message. The other candidates, nowhere to be seen, put their heads in the sand.

It became clear to me then that Jon, the only one of them to speak up on behalf of the people, is the kind of governor we deserve—one who respects everyone’s dignity and individual freedom enough to act with his feet and speak to our face.

I am proud to stand with Jon Kiper—the governor we deserve!

Theodore Bosen

Berlin

Ted Bosen is an innkeeper, retired attorney, and longtime Democratic activist living in Berlin, NH. He is the former Chairman of the Berlin Democratic Committee and former Vice Chairman of the Coos County Democratic Committee. Ted advocates for candidates and issues important to the North Country.



