July 18 Planning Board: Rail trail apartments + more

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, July 18 at 6 p.m. for a business meeting where the following application will be decided. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

SP2024-010: 747 Grove Street, Redevelopment District, Ward 5

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the razing of existing structures and the redevelopment of a new, 15-unit residential building, and the associated site improvements.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board met on Tuesday, July 9 and the following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

CU2024-010: 231 Wilson Street, Application approved.

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

1138 Elm Street – variance granted for 36 apartments and a retail shop on the ground floor.

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, July 11 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

ZBA2024-048: 214 North Acres Road, Variance granted.

554 Front St, Variance granted with a condition that the sign is illuminated 11am – 11pm.

182 Willow St, Variance granted with a condition that the units are affordable as presented.

WARD-LEVEL DRAFT ZONING ORDINANCE MEETINGS

A new draft zoning ordinance was revealed on Friday, June 21 at 6 p.m., in the Aldermanic Chambers. City staff provided a comprehensive walkthrough of how the draft was created and what it means for the city as a whole. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television. More information is also available on the city’s Land Use Code website.

In short, the rules found in our new zoning ordinance will govern what can be built and where, which has a huge impact on our housing supply. The city wants to update its draft based on your feedback. Whether you live, work, or play in Manchester, your voice matters. So please take a moment to think about what you want our community to look like in 10, 20, even 30 years.

I personally would love to see Manchester encourage more walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods; a city where young people can afford to move here, and people of all ages can afford to stay. That’s why I’m excited about the Manchester Neighbors Welcome coalition.

But what do you want to see? Give it some thought, and mark your calendar so you can attend one of the community meetings below. You can attend any meeting that works for you even if it’s outside your ward. City staff will be there to share info, answer questions, and take feedback.