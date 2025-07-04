July 6: See the Cedar Swamp Preserve giant rhododendrons in bloom during guided tour

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Conservation Commission has arranged for an upcoming guided tour of the Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve on Sunday, July 6, at 10 a.m. This tour offers a fantastic opportunity for Queen City residents to explore one of Manchester’s most remarkable natural treasures and, with a bit of luck, witness the magnificent giant rhododendrons in their full summer bloom.

This tour continues the Manchester Conservation Commission’s commitment to raising awareness about the rich natural resources available right here in the Queen City. The Commission’s mission is to preserve these vital natural resources for the benefit of all residents, and these Community Conservation Tours are designed to highlight Manchester’s abundance of outdoor natural spaces and diverse outdoor recreation opportunities for all ages and abilities.

“Manchester’s Cedar Swamp is rich with natural beauty and we’re thrilled to provide a platform to the caretakers of such great spaces to educate our residents about the history and future of these lands, it’s a must see in the area!” Said Manchester Conservation Commissioner Don Waldron.

The 640-acre Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve, located off Countryside Boulevard, is a true hidden gem. Once considered a site for a University of New Hampshire campus, this significant parcel of land was acquired by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) through an innovative settlement agreement in 1999. It has long been open to various forms of public outdoor recreation, including hunting, bird watching, and hiking. In 2022, The Nature Conservancy opened the “All Persons Trail,” an accessible trail built in partnership with the community, designed to connect people of all abilities and backgrounds with nature without requiring them to leave the city. The MTA bus has a stop at the trailhead, and an audio tour for the trail is available in English and Spanish.

This upcoming tour provides a unique chance to delve deeper into the preserve’s ecological importance. Participants will learn about the shady hemlock groves, the globally rare Atlantic white cedar swamps that give the preserve its name, and the iconic giant rhododendron patches directly from dedicated staff of The Nature Conservancy. Early July is often the perfect time to catch these stunning plants in bloom, creating a truly spectacular display.

The Manchester Conservation Commission encourages all residents to get outside and explore the natural resources right here in Manchester, including the Cedar Swamp Preserve. Please note that only service animals are allowed on the trails at the Cedar Swamp due to the fragile ecosystem.

Visit the Manchester Conservation Commission webpage for more information about the Commission and future Conservation Tours.

To learn more about the Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve or The Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire, please visit their Manchester Cedar Swamp webpage.