Man charged in connection to downtown jewelry store theft; woman charged following June strong-arm robbery attempt

MANCHESTER, NH – On July 12, 2025, at approximately 4 p.m., Manchester Police responded to a panic alarm at Market Square Jewelers.

Meiggs/MPD

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a store employee who reported that a man had entered the shop expressing interest in purchasing a ring. While being assisted, the man allegedly left the store with one of the rings without paying.

Police quickly established a perimeter around the area, and the clerk provided a detailed description of the suspect. Officers reviewed surveillance footage and soon located a man matching the description nearby. He was identified as Edward Meiggs, 62, of Manchester.

While being detained, Meiggs attempted to conceal a ring under his foot. Officers recovered the ring, which was confirmed to be the one taken from the store.

Meiggs was arrested and charged with Theft by Unauthorized Taking and Falsifying Physical Evidence. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 14, 2025, at Manchester District Court.

Attempted Robbery Arrest

Caron/MPD

On July 12, 2025 police arrested Christine Caron, 50, of Manchester, in connection with an attempted robbery of an elderly man reported in June.

On June 30, 2025, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 20 Market St for a reported strong-arm robbery.

Through the investigation police learned that someone had attempted to rob an elderly man who was walking in the area. During the encounter the would-be robber, later identified as Caron, shoved the man and he fell to the ground, hitting his head. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Caron was located by Manchester Police on July 12, 2025. At the time of her arrest she was found to have suspected heroin in her bag. She was charged with Robbery, Possession of a Controlled Drug, and Falsifying Physical Evidence.

Caron is scheduled for arraignment today, July 14, 2025 in Manchester District