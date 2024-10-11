Man faces attempted murder charge after assaulting 86-year-old neighbor with paver

MANCHESTER, NH —A city man, accused of attacking his 86-year-old neighbor with a patio chair and paver, is now facing charges of attempted murder.

Donald Pierce, 55, of 50 Pine St., was indicted by a Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury on two counts of attempted murder and one count each of first and second-degree assault, criminal threatening and criminal mischief.

According to the indictments, on July 7, 2024, Pierce, who was naked, picked up a paver and tried to strike the 86-year-old man in the head with it while yelling “I’m going to kill you.”  He also is accused of repeatedly hitting Ned Tarmey in the head with a patio chair, causing him to suffer a brain injury, and repeatedly punched him while yelling, “You’re going to die.  I’m going to kill you.”

Tarmey was hospitalized with a brain bleed and other injuries he suffered in the assault. Tarmey told WMUR that he was letting his dog, Kane, out about 1 a.m. that day when a naked Pierce attacked him.

“I thought I was going to die,” Tarmey said when interviewed. “He was going to murder me. I couldn’t resist. I couldn’t stop him.”

That same day inside his home, Pierce also is accused of hitting hit C.P., an intimate partner, in the head numerous times with a paint can, causing bleeding and bruising. 

Pierce is also accused of damaging C.P.’s phone, fax machine, flower pots and floors, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

The day he was arrested, Pierce was charged with four counts of simple assault, indecent exposure, criminal trespass, cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.

