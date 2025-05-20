Man rescued after falling into the Merrimack River

Merrimack River. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Fire and Rescue conducted a swift water river rescue on May 20, pulling a man from the river near Arms Park

According to an incident report, dispatchers received the call at 5:46 p.m. that someone had fallen into the Merrimack River south of Arms Park. The caller said they saw someone on the east bank of the river fall in.

Police and fire responded and located a man who was stuck in the river with high waters and swift currents around him. He was sitting on rocks against the river wall under some brush near 340 Mungall Street. Rescue 1 launched boats and they were able to make contact with the man and pull him into the boat. He was transported to the hospital with severe hypothermia, according to initial examination at the scene.

Responding Resources: Engines 11, 6, 9, Truck 1, Rescue 1, Squad 1, Car 1, ALS 2, Boats 1 and 2