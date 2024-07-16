Man says Facebook post about Trump cost him his job after Alderman Levasseur urged others to call his boss



Above: Screen shot of a post by Alderman-at-large Joe Levasseur sharing a post by Scott Hartford.

MANCHESTER, NH – Scott Hartford, a self-described outspoken liberal Democrat, said he has lost his job because Alderman At-Large Joe Kelly Levasseur targeted him on Facebook for a snarky social post Hartford made shortly after a bullet grazed Donald Trump’s ear in an assassination attempt on Saturday.

Hartford said people called and sent emails to his employer at the behest of the U.S. Congressional candidate, costing him his job.

“I just want to apologize if anyone took offense at my comment,” said Hartford, 56. “It was not meant to be hateful and I’m sorry if it was taken that way.”

Hartford said initially he thought the attempted assassination was a publicity stunt and, minutes later, after learning it wasn’t and someone was killed, he took down his post.

Levasseur is a staunch supporter of Trump, and has said he is running for Congress solely to support Trump’s agenda.

Manchester Ink Link reached out to Levassseur for comment, but as of the time of publication, he had yet to respond. However, after a reporter sent him an email Monday night concerning Hartford and telling him Hartford initially thought the shooting was a publicity stunt, the congressional candidate wrote on his Facebook page: Scott Hartford wants you all to know that he wrote that because he thought it was ‘a publicity stunt…’ but 20 minutes later he decided to pull it down once he realized it wasn’t. lol…okay pal…nice try.

Hartford said he filed a complaint with the police department, contacted the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office and sought a restraining order against Levasseur, which was denied because there was no physical threat to him or his family. His only recourse is to hire an attorney and sue Levasseur, he said.

He said when he first learned of Saturday’s shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pa., he wrote on his private Facebook page, “Good thing that crooked Joe picked good secret service agents for the orange Cheeto.”

Hartford took down the post minutes later when he realized it wasn’t a publicity stunt, that a bullet had grazed Trump and that someone had died.

“I realized how disrespectful it was and took it down,” Hartford said. “I do not encourage violence by anyone.”

In the meantime, however, Levasseur, who is not among Hartford’s Facebook friends and who, Hartford said, blocked him years ago from his Facebook page, had obtained a screenshot of the post.

“This little weasel Scott Hartford from Manchester runs his mouth all over Facebook going after republicans. He posted this after Trump was shot at. Then took it down 20 minutes later. Share this please! His boss at [name of Hartford’s former employer, withheld here by Ink Link at Harford’s request] should be informed,” Levasseur wrote on his Facebook page.

Soon, others chimed in about Hartford. “You are the problem. Shame on you. I hope the SECRET SERVICE gives you a visit,” one person wrote. “I would update your resume if I were you. Ask Joe Kelly. He’s coming for you.”

Another woman wrote that she had messaged his company with his post. “Hope they can him,” she said.

Hartford said information on his LinkedIn page was accessed by people and publicized on social media as well.

Hartford feared the social media campaign targeting him would result in his losing his job. He said his company, where he has worked for three years, was purchased four months ago by a Chicago equity firm. Forty percent of the workforce was laid off, he said.

Monday night he said, people were calling and emailing his company, telling them what he posted, saying he shouldn’t represent their company and that, if he does, they have to question what the company stands for.

About 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Hartford said he discovered he was locked out of his company’s email accounts and couldn’t get into work apps used for his customers. He reached out to his district manager to learn there was a “big powwow” among management after they received a couple of dozen complaints about him. Learning he would receive no severance pay if fired, it was suggested he resign. He gave a two-week notice; his resignation was immediately accepted. He then turned in his laptop and cell phone.

Having received 15 unsolicited calls on his private cell phone since Monday night, he contacted his cell phone carrier which reset his phone number eliminating those calls.

Being targeted, Hartford said, has stressed him out, has him worried about his family and, for the first time, has him considering obtaining a gun.

Hartford said he believes Levasseur targeted him not just because of that posting, but because Hartford calls out Levasseur when he allegedly targets individuals.

Hartford has been at odds with Levasseur of late and filed a complaint with MPTV Government Channel 22 after Levasseur broadcast a photo of him, taken from his Facebook page, on his television show. Levasseur, Hartford said, was put on probation for six months for doing that.

“Anyone who disagrees with him, he tries to shut them up,” Hartford said.

One case in point, he said, is that of Adrienne Beloin, the former director of housing services. Levasseur, he said, was behind her ultimate resignation. Beloin, he said, spoke out about the city’s homeless problem at a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, insinuating that board members didn’t understand the work she and her staff do. At the time, Levasseur was quoted in the media as saying the mayor and aldermen make the policy which Beloin was to follow. She refused, he said, “which gave us the grounds for termination.”

Hartford said it is because of his background that he is outspoken. Born in Manchester, at the age of 11 the state removed him from his home because his parents were abusive, he said. He was placed at the Youth Development Center where he was further abused. At age 15, he was adopted.

“I am an outspoken liberal Democrat because I saw and experienced how kids in need are treated that need help. As long as they are taken care of cheaply and out of sight no one cares. What happens, happens. That is what I learned at YDC in the 1980s,” he said.

Hartford said he is one of more than 1,000 plaintiffs in a civil lawsuit against the state concerning abuse they suffered at the state-run facility.

Now, Hartford is worried about obtaining another job. One of his detractors, he said, on social media issued a warning that

“Nobody is going to want to hire you after we get through with you.”

Manchester Ink Link contacted Mayor Jay Ruais for comment but as of publication had not received an expected response.