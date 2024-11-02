Man sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for beating a man to death on Lowell Street

Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – A Manchester man was sentenced to 30-years in prison for beating a man to death last year near Manchester Central High School.

Judge David Anderson, presiding in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District, on Friday sentenced Akim Alleyne, 33, on a charge of manslaughter and other related offenses. He was convicted of the beating death of 46-year-old Te-Jay Thomas of Manchester by repeatedly kicking and stomping him in the head and neck on Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. in the area of Dominos, 212 Lowell St., in full view of Manchester Central High School students.

At the time of the assault, Alleyne was on probation for a burglary.

The 30-year sentence is the lengthiest allowed under the law, according to Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Hillsborough County Attorneys Patrick Ives and Sean Karkos.

Coughlin, in a news release, thanked Manchester Police and lead detective Andrew Choi, the Office of the Victim/Witness Advocate, the Child Advocacy Center, and numerous members of the public who helped identify, apprehend, and convict Alleyne.

“Alleyne is an extremely dangerous person and is a threat to public safety,” according to a statement issued by the Manchester Police Department. “This is shown through his actions. He deliberately stomped and kicked the victim in this incident to death, and for that his sentence is appropriate, and he will be exactly where he needs to be.”