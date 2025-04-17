Manchester police asking for community help in search for missing girl

Gabriella Moreira. Photos/Manchester Police Department

MANCHESTER,N.H. – The Manchester Police Department is actively searching for 13-year-old Gabriela Moreira, who was last seen on the morning of April 9, 2025, near the Candia Road area.



Gabriela was last seen at her family’s home just before 7:00 AM. She was wearing a light gray

sweater, black leggings, and Nike sneakers, and was carrying a light purple backpack.



She does not have a cellphone with her and has had no contact with her family since she went

missing. Gabriela is known to spend time in the downtown Manchester area.



Anyone with information about Gabriela’s location is urged to call Manchester Police at 603-

668-8711.