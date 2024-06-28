Manchester Proud announces new leadership

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Proud (MP) is excited to announce the new leadership team of Debby Miller and Aimee Kereage as Co-Directors. Miller and Kereage will report to the Champion’s Council (Manchester Proud’s Board) continuing the momentum that Manchester Proud has built up over the past 6 years under Barry Brensinger’s leadership, who has made the decision to step down from his leadership role to enjoy retirement. He will remain a member of the Council and involved in MP’s work.

Miller brings over 30 years in executive leadership and community development in banking and non-profits. She will be working as the day-to-day keeper of the MP mission, conceptualizing new opportunities, developing strategies needed to optimize the work, providing leadership and advocacy for MP, and acting as liaison to the Champion’s Council.

Kereage has been with Manchester Proud for 2.5 years now, serving as the Community Partnerships Director. She will now serve as Co-Director and will be leading community engagement and partnership efforts within the organization. Aimee has been actively involved with youth-serving organizations, the Manchester School District, and local businesses for nearly a decade. She is using this experience to create critical partnerships supporting the needs of students and families.

Manchester Proud Champion’s Council Chair, Katie LaBranche details the evolution and continuation of our work: “Our council is excited to see where Aimee Kereage and Debby Miller take Manchester Proud as we evolve. We certainly could not have gotten to this place without Barry’s dedication to our community. I first met Barry 7 years ago when he was canvassing our neighborhood. The questions about our schools and community intrigued me as we had just relocated from Raleigh, NC. I applied for MP’s Community Planning Group shortly after and the rest is history. I have worked with him to guide our council to learn from the community’s feedback, to present the Strategic Plan, create CelebrateED, and plan the state of MSD. These are no small feats and were made possible by our partnership with the Manchester School District and the many volunteers committed to our public schools. Barry is a mentor and friend; he will be missed in the day-to-day workings of Manchester Proud. Debby and Aimee are a dynamic team and will continue to grow our connections to our community and the Manchester School District. ”

Debby Miller shares her excitement about joining the Manchester Proud team, “I am thrilled to join the leadership team at Manchester Proud. It’s an honor to continue the incredible work Barry Brensinger has championed over the past six years. I look forward to working closely with Aimee Kereage and the Champion’s Council to advance our mission, develop innovative strategies, and create new opportunities to benefit our community. Together, we will ensure that Manchester Proud remains a powerful advocate for positive change and community development.”

Aimee Kereage expresses enthusiasm in stepping into this new role, “I am honored to step into the role of Co-Director at Manchester Proud. Over the past 2.5 years, I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact we can make through strong community partnerships and engagement. I am excited to work alongside Debby Miller and the Champion’s Council to build on our momentum and continue creating meaningful connections that support our students and families. Together, we will strive to make Manchester an even better place for everyone.”

