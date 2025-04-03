March Grand Jury indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – Two teenagers allegedly road racing last November prior to a five-vehicle crash resulting in the death of a 53-year-old man, are facing negligent homicide and manslaughter charges.

Trevor Garon-Gaffney, 18, of 317 Pearl St., and Najean Mars, 19, of 76 Sagamore St., were both indicted by a Hillsborough County Superior Coiurt Northern District grand jury on charges of negligent homicide; manslaughter; reckless conduct, and second-degree assault.

According to the indictments, Garon-Gaffney acted in concert with Mars on Nov. 22, 2024, when they were driving at a high rate of speed in downtown Manchester and were involved in a five-car crash that caused the death of M.P. and injured A.P.

According to police, the crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the area of Maple and Silver streets. A 53-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police never publicly identified that individual or announced he later

A passenger in M.P.’s car, a 50-year-old man, also sustained minor injuries.

Garon-Gaffney suffered minor injuries as did his 28 year-old passenger. The driver of a third vehicle, presumably Mars, sustained minor injuries as well. The other two cars were parked.

What is a Grand Jury indictment? According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. Grand jury indictments are released to the media each month as part of the public record. If you have a question about this information contact the Hillsborough County Superior Court. If you have court documents to show that you have been cleared of charges, contact publisher@inklink.news

The grand jury handed up 221 indictments for March. Among them are:

Steven Burleigh, 37, of 221 Calef Road, three counts of burglary. On three occasions – Nov. 7, Nov. 11, and Nov, 21, 2024 — Burleigh is accused of burglarizing the Parkside Convenience Store on Hooksett Road.

Osvaldo Cancela Rivera, 39, of 620 Silver St, #2, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On April 12, 2024, Cancela Rivera is accused of driving off while Manchester police officer McClay’s arm was in the vehicle, dragging the officer.

Jimmie Carlton, 58, of 669 Union St., Littleton, four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, disabled victim. On Nov. 4, 2021 in Manchester, Carleton is accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old disabled woman when he vaginally, anally and twice orally penetrated her.

Marvin Collins, 45, of 657 Central St., theft by unauthorized taking. Between Dec. 27, 2023 and Feb. 29, 2024, Collins is accused of stealing multiple bank deposits valued at more than $1,500 from Sunglass Hut at the Mall of New Hampshire.

Casey R. Currivan, 38, of 105 Baker St., Apt. 3, four counts criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On Dec. 16, 2024, Currivan is accused of threatening four Manchester police officers – Alexandros Hondros, Shannon Jackson, Selam Baddaoui and Brittany Battye – when, about to be arrested, he pointed a knife at them and said, “No, dude no fucking way.”

Diane Durgin, 66, of 365 Colby Road, Weare, attempted first-degree assault with a firearm; criminal threatening, and reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Oct. 20, 2024 in Weare, Durgin is accused of firing a gun at a vehicle operated by X.G. and saying, “I am going to kill you.”

Michael Durgin, 66, of 365 Colby Road, Weare, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Oct. 20, 2024 in Weare, Durgin is accused of firing a shotgun at a vehicle being operated by X.G.

Armin Elezovic, 26, of 25 Miami Court, receiving stolen property; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession of cocaine with intent to sell, subsequent offense. On July 24, 2024, Elezovic is accused of being in possession of stolen firearm and the drugs.

Max Escalante Mejia, 29, of 36 Clinton St., criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On Dec. 15, 2024, Escalante Mejia is accused of holding a knife in their hand and telling Y.P call police and see what happens.

William Fitzpatrick, 41, of 327 Amherst St., Apt. 1, two counts of criminal threatening, deadly weapon and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Sept. 17, 2024, Fitzpatrick is accused of approaching two people, while waving a knife above his head and saying, “Get the fuck out of here!”

Alexandria Frank, 34, of 142 Court St., Exeter, theft by unauthorized taking and theft by unauthorized taking, two prior convictions. On Sept. 8, 2024 in Manchester, Frank is accused of being in possession of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler, valued at more than $1,500, and a Galaxy A15 5G phone, valued at $300, a wallet with three credit cards, and $100 cash, previously having been twice convicted of theft charges.

Zachery Frankenberger, 31, of 393 Merrimack St., reckless conduct; criminal threatening; six counts of falsifying physical evidence, and seven counts of witness tampering. On Dec. 20, 2024, Frankenberger is accused of driving erratically while trying to elude police; driving his car towards a Manchester police officer; destroying security cameras; on six occasions in January 2025, having an inmate call a “public servant” who could be involved in the investigation to deceive that individual. The witness tampering counts allege in January 2025 Frankenberger called a witness on seven different occasions from jail.

Among the statements he is alleged to have said to the witness are:

“Are you going to get hold of the courts and say you don’t want to go forward with any of this shit? Or are you going to let me ride this out until I go to prison?”

“I need you to erase these fucking calls out of your god damn phone.”

“If they find out I’m talking to you, or if anyone does, it’s a tampering charge and that’s another felony. You can’t say nothing to nobody.”

“I could get time served or go to prison; they’re talking about sending me to Berlin if I have to do time…I would definitely appreciate it if you could do what you possibly could do to make that not happen.”

Andrew Gaudreau, 65, of 2 Clocktower Place, Apt. 403-2, Nashua, reckless conduct and criminal threatening. On Dec. 12, 2024 in Amherst, Gaudreu is accused of pointing a gun at J.T. during an argument and then firing it.

Charles Glenn, 64, of 750 South Porter St., two counts of second-degree assault. On Oct. 6, 2024, Glenn is accused of bashing the head of a 32-year-old against a wheelchair causing a laceration.

Kenneth Gowen, 50, of 112 Langford Road, Candia, criminal threatening. On Nov. 4, 2024 in Manchester Gowen is accused of pointing a gun at an individual.

Eric Johnson, 43, of 39 Beech St., receiving stolen property, falsifying physical evidence and possessing crack cocaine. On Oct. 14, 2024, Johnson is accused of being in possession of a stolen 2011 Toyota RAV4. When an investigation was underway, Johnson allegedly dropped a pill to the ground.

Shariff Johnson, 46, of 54 North Main St., Concord, receiving stolen property. On Dec. 7, 2024 in Manchester, Johnson is accused of being in possession of a stolen Nissan Altima.

Leroy Keeler, 24, of 346 Maple St., criminal threatening. On Sept. 9, 2024, Keeler is accused of holding an Elite Force model 1911 Tac BB gun to K.P.’s forehead and threatening to shoot him.

Joseph Lavita, 62, of 534 Maple St., reckless conduct and second-degree assault. On Dec. 18, 2024, Lavita is accused of driving at 70 mph in 30 mph posted zones, endangering other motorists and police. On Nov. 29, 2024, he allegedly choked a 28-year-old.

Paul Leblanc, 59, of 1301 Bodwell Road, four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault; aggravated felonious sexual assault, pattern, and five counts of felonious sexual assault. The charges against Leblanc involve two different children, with the first set of indictments taking place between July 2, 1992 and July 1, 1997, beginning when the child was five years old. The second set involves the other child with the alleged abuse happening two decades later, beginning Jan. 27, 2012 and continuing until Jan. 27, 2016. That child was six years old when the alleged sexual abuse first began.

Manuel Lebron, 32, of 104 Bridge St., theft by unauthorized taking. On Oct. 19, 2023, Lebron is accused of obtaining unauthorized control of a 2019 Hyundai Sonata belonging to R.V.

Jared Mackesy, 27, of 6 Wallace Circle, Londonderry, aggravated DUI and reckless conduct. According to the indictments, on June 1, 2024 in Manchester Mackesy drove recklessly, while under the influence of an intoxicating liquor and/or fentanyl, changing lanes without a turn single, causing a motor vehicle crash and serious bodily injury.

Dennis Ogden, 37, whose address is listed as the FIT shelter at 199 Manchester St., escape. On Dec. 15, 2024, Ogden is accused of escaping from official custody of the Hillsborough County House of Corrections (the Valley Street jail).

Samantha Pollock, 20, of 337 Wilson St., reckless conduct, criminal restraint, kidnapping, and operating a motor vehicle after being certified a habitual offender. On Oct. 10, 2024, Pollock is accused of driving at a high rate of speed in Manchester, placing her passenger, who she confined to the motor vehicle, and the public in danger of serious bodily injury, while trying to elude police.

Rebecca Porteous Dart, 43, of 355 Rimmon St., Unit #3, witness tampering. On Sept., 23, 2023 in Goffstown, Porteous Dart is accused of telling a woman to withhold information in an official investigation or else she wouldn’t see her grandchild again.

Giovanni Presuto, 32, of 21 Roland Ave., Allenstown, riot. On Aug. 23, 2020, with two other people, Presuto is alleged to have engaged in tumultuous conduct resulting in physical injury to a person because Presuto was motivated by his hostility toward the sexual orientation of two other people.

Derrick Shatney, 43, of 275 Cartier St., theft by unauthorized taking, possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. On Dec. 13, 2024, Shatney is accused of having unauthorized control over a Dodge Dakota belonging to V.M.

Dylan Silva, 23, of 141 Cypress St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Oct. 6, 2024, Silva is accused of shooting a firearm by an apartment building.

Matthew Solomon, 22, of 634 Mast Road, Goffstown, aggravated felonious sexual assault, pattern of assault and felonious sexual assault. Between Feb. 2, 2022 and Nov. 30, 2023 in Goffstown, Solomon is accused of engaging in sex with someone who was 14-years-old when it began. Between July 1, and July 31, 2023 at Subway in Goffstown, Solomon allegedly engaged in sex with the same person, who was 15 years old and he was 20.

Tyler Williams, 32, of 6 Country Club Drive, domestic violence, criminal threatening; domestic violence with a firearm; first-degree assault; second-degree assault, and two counts of witness tampering. On Aug. 28, 2024, Williams allegedly held a gun to the head of a woman and said, “I’m going to kill you and then myself.” That same day he is accused of hitting her in the head with the gun and repeatedly punching her in the face, causing bruising and swelling. Then, while holding a towel to her bleeding face, Williams allegedly asked her not to call police. He also is accused of trying to induce her to withhold information from investigators by using his truck to prevent her from going anywhere.